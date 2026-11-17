NVIDIA, IBM and Fermilab Collaborate on Modular Quantum Computing

Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): NVIDIA, IBM and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory (Fermilab) have joined hands to develop a modular quantum computing codesign platform, combining quantum processors with accelerated computing systems to advance research into next-generation quantum computers and their scientific applications. NVIDIA in a statement, said the collaboration will bring together its accelerated computing technology and software with IBM's quantum computers, while Fermilab will contribute its expertise in quantum error correction and high-energy and nuclear physics (HENP).

As part of the initiative, NVIDIA DGX B200 systems are being installed alongside IBM quantum computers, including systems powered by IBM Quantum Nighthawk, which IBM described as its most powerful quantum processor yet. The jointly developed platform will allow researchers to develop and evaluate error-correction codes, decoding algorithms and quantum-classical applications. It will also help them examine how classical computing systems can scale alongside multiple interconnected quantum processors within modular architectures.

The research will focus on applications in high-energy and nuclear physics, helping scientists define the requirements for future fault-tolerant quantum computers and explore the scientific problems they could address.“Making quantum computers useful for science requires advances in error correction, applications and the systems that bring quantum processors and accelerated computing together,” said Krysta Svore, vice president of applied research for quantum computing at NVIDIA. IBM said combining quantum and classical computing capabilities could open new avenues for scientific research.“Some of the most fundamental problems in science remain out of reach without access to quantum computing. Scaling quantum and classical together will open new frontiers in high-energy and nuclear physics and beyond,” said Jerry Chow, IBM Fellow and chief technology officer of quantum-centric computing.

Fermilab's expertise will help the platform focus on quantum error correction and scientific applications. The laboratory said the future of quantum computing would depend on advances beyond quantum hardware alone.“Accelerated computing and superintelligence will play an important role in how we design algorithms, study errors and coordinate increasingly complex quantum systems,” said Anna Grassellino, Fermilab chief technology officer and director of the SQMS Center.

Separately, NVIDIA announced a new decoding algorithm, TCBP-JOBS, available through its CUDA-Q QEC 0.9.0 library. The company said the algorithm can accelerate computationally intensive parts of quantum error-correction research by up to 13,000 times compared with existing leading algorithms. According to NVIDIA, the improvement could reduce the computation time required to research new quantum computing designs from 12 weeks to just 45 minutes. Quantum processors are prone to errors that limit the complexity and duration of computations. Quantum error correction seeks to protect information by encoding it across multiple physical qubits, while classical decoding algorithms interpret measurement data to identify errors that need to be corrected. NVIDIA said faster decoding would allow researchers to evaluate different error-correction approaches more efficiently, identify designs that use physical qubits more effectively and assess their performance. The company is also expanding the open-source Slurm workload manager with a quantum interface to simplify the integration of quantum processors into supercomputing environments. The initiative is aimed at reducing the engineering and maintenance work involved in integrating quantum hardware into supercomputing systems as researchers develop hybrid applications.