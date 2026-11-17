Karnataka Positions Itself as Global Leader in Tech and Innovation

Karnataka is positioning itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence, deep technology, semiconductor manufacturing and biotechnology, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday, outlining the State's plans to attract global investment and strengthen its technology ecosystem.

Inaugurating the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit, themed 'AI and Beyond', Shivakumar said Karnataka was preparing to lead the next phase of global innovation, backed by its research institutions, startup ecosystem, skilled workforce and progressive policies. "Karnataka laid the foundations of modern industry and technology through institutions of learning and research, strong public sector enterprises and the trust of global companies. Some of India's most ambitious scientific and engineering projects have found a home here," he said.

Highlighting the State's contribution to India's technology economy, Shivakumar said Karnataka accounted for two out of every five dollars earned by India through software and services exports, amounting to approximately USD 173 billion last year. The State received USD 9.4 billion in foreign direct investment equity inflows in the first half of FY 2025-26, accounting for 26.7 per cent of India's total inflows during the period. More than 1,000 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) have chosen Bengaluru as their base, while over 30 new centres brought investments exceeding USD 1 billion into Karnataka in 2025 alone, he said.

Karnataka is home to more than 24,000 recognised startups, with nearly two out of every five Indian unicorns originating from the State. Bengaluru attracted USD 4.4 billion in technology funding, while startups in Karnataka had collectively raised approximately USD 79 billion. To support deep-tech ventures, the State is offering grants of Rs 1 crore under the ELEVATE NxT initiative. Since last year, 33 startups have received equity-free funding of Rs 30 crore. The government's deep-tech accelerator, Innoverse, will support 35 growth-stage ventures over the next five years.

Shivakumar further said the government was building "India's first government-driven AI University", with an AI Hub to bring startups, researchers and industry together. A Centre of Excellence at IIIT Raichur would extend AI applications to 13 districts of North Karnataka. On semiconductors, he said global companies were investing more than Rs 23,000 crore in research and manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Four electronics manufacturing clusters would provide infrastructure, land, power and skilled talent to support the sector.

Inviting global investors and innovators to partner with the State, Shivakumar said, "We will bring the talent, the policies and the partnership. You bring your ambition. What lies beyond AI, we want to build here, with you." More than 75 countries are participating in this year's summit, compared with 57 last year, he said. Declaring the 29th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit open, the Chief Minister said Karnataka was committed to creating technologies and industries not just for India but for the world.