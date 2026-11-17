Hyderabad ACB Raids Uncover Massive Corruption

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 17 (ANI): Anti-corruption officials of Hyderabad's Rangareddy Range have registered a Disproportionate Assets case against Gundu Vani, a Town Planning Officer at the Moinabad Municipality in Rangareddy district for allegedly amassing wealth beyond her known sources of income through corrupt practices. With a case registered under Section 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), preliminary searches were conducted on November 16 at 8 places, including her house, office, and other places belonging to his relatives, associates, and benamidars.

During the searches, several documents relating to immovable properties were found, including two open plots, one admeasuring 283.11 Sq. Yds. situated at Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar District, and another admeasuring 424 Sq. Yds. situated at Palakurthy, Jangaon District, with a total value of Rs 87,67,000. Moreover, one residential flat situated at Attapur, Ranga Reddy District, valued at Rs 63,00,000; one residential building (G+2 floors) situated at Attapur, Ranga Reddy District, valued at approximately Rs. 2,45,00,000/ and Agricultural lands admeasuring a total extent of Ac. 1.10 (one acre and ten guntas), situated at Koilkonda Mandal, Mahabubnagar District, valued at Rs 29,70,00 were found. The market value of the above properties is expected to be much higher than the official value.

Furthermore, movable assets and investments were also found, inlcuding net cash of Rs 5,47,500, investment in Tulja Bhavani wines, Mahabubnagar amounting to Rs 50,00,000, investment in shares amounting to Rs 1,30,00,000, bank balances amounting to Rs 7,97,238, gold ornaments weighing approximately 175.1 grams and valued at Rs 2,54,000, vehicles, comprising two four-wheelers valued at Rs 48,00,000 and two two-wheelers valued at Rs 2,00,000 (total Rs 50,00,000), and household articles valued at Rs 5,10,000. Earlier, on September 30, a case under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), was registered against the AO. In this case, while the AO was working as Town Planning Officer at Moinabad Municipality Office, she was caught red-handed by the ACB officials for demanding and accepting a bribe amount of Rs 75,000 through her Panchayat Secretary. The AO was arrested in a trap case and is presently in judicial custody. The case is in Ul. The grand total assets of the AO are estimated at Rs 6,76,45,738. Further verification regarding additional assets is underway. In the present case, the AO will be produced before the Prl. Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases at Hyderabad on PT Warrant. The case is under investigation.