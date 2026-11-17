Fadnavis and Shinde Pay Homage to Bal Thackeray on Death Anniversary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday remembered Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary, paying homage to the veteran leader and highlighting his fearless leadership, strong voice and lasting influence on Maharashtra's political and social landscape. Fadnavis took to X to honour the late leader, recalling his unwavering commitment to Maharashtra's pride and his influence on millions of people. "Honouring a great leader whose fearless leadership, powerful voice and unwavering commitment to Maharashtra's pride remain etched in the hearts of millions, HinduHruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray, on his SmrutiDin," Fadnavis posted on X. Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, also paid tribute to Bal Thackeray. Shinde wrote on X, "Sir, your thoughts and memories will always remain in our hearts... A heartfelt tribute to the revered HinduHruday Samrat Shiv Sena President Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary." Among other leaders, NCP(SCP) chief Sharad Pawar remembered his journey from his time as a cartoonist to his public life. He hailed his communication style and organisational skills. "Balasaheb Thackeray, whose journey began as a cartoonist and went on to shape Maharashtra's politics as a leader, was an important figure in the state's public life. His powerful communication style, clear political positions and organisational skills gave a distinctive turn to political discourse in Maharashtra. He held firm views on a range of issues, and the way he articulated them also gave him a distinctive identity. A humble tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary," Pawar posted. Both Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders paid floral tributes to Bal Thackeray today. Shiv Sena (then undivided) was founded in 1966 by Bal Thackeray, who made a space for Hindutva ideology and Marathi pride in mainstream politics in the state. Born on January 23, 1926, in Pune, Thackeray began his professional career as a cartoonist for a newspaper. He was also the founder of the Marathi-language newspaper 'Saamana'. Thackeray breathed his last on November 17, 2012, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 86.