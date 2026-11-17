PM Modi Champions Stronger India ASEAN Ties at 23rd Manila Summit

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday underscored that India's development and ASEAN's prosperity are "deeply interconnected", asserting that New Delhi's commitment to the regional bloc's unity and centrality remains "unwavering" as both sides work towards a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, PM Modi highlighted how India's Act East Policy has injected fresh momentum into bilateral ties over the past decade, expanding cooperation into modern strategic domains. "Over the past few years, our Act East Policy has given new momentum and depth to India-ASEAN relations. Our partnership has now moved beyond shared culture and heritage, reaching new dimensions in sectors such as digital, defence, and space. Since 2014, we have undertaken over 100 initiatives to strengthen people-to-people ties, launched nearly 250 Quick Impact Projects, and provided more than 10,000 scholarships for skill development. Today, the direct flights and growing tourism between India and the nine ASEAN nations are further evidence of our close ties," the Prime Minister said.

Contextualising the summit against a backdrop of global uncertainty, PM Modi stressed the urgent need for collective stability and aligned his remarks with the Philippines' 2026 chairmanship theme. "Over the last few years, the world has faced a series of consecutive crises. What the world needs most today is peace, stability, and predictability. In this context, this year's theme, 'Navigating Our Future Together', holds special significance," he stated.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister linked the long-term strategic roadmaps of both India and the Southeast Asian bloc as key drivers for shared regional growth. "We believe that India's development and the prosperity of ASEAN are deeply interconnected. In the coming years, the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and Viksit Bharat 2047 can play a significant role in realising our shared aspirations. Over the last 12 years, we have given new momentum to our partnership. Now, together, we must chart a new course for the future of our region. India's commitment to ASEAN's unity and centrality within this partnership is, and will remain, unwavering. I am confident that today's meeting will elevate our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights and contribute to building a secure, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," PM Modi added.

The 23rd ASEAN-India Summit, hosted by the Philippines as ASEAN Chair for 2026, provides a platform for leaders to review progress in implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including the ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, and chart the future direction of regional cooperation. India and ASEAN are also observing 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, ahead of commemorating 35 years of Dialogue Relations and five years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2027. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS) to exchange views with regional and global leaders on matters of shared strategic concern. (ANI)