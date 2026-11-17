A frightening road incident has caught attention on social media after a video showed a bus crashing into roadside barricades following a risky overtaking manoeuvre. The footage captures a vehicle attempting to overtake the bus on a busy road, leaving the bus driver with little room to react. In an attempt to avoid a possible collision, the bus suddenly moves towards the roadside and crashes into the barricades. The sudden impact turns an ordinary journey into a dangerous situation.

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CCTV-Like Footage Captures Moment Of Impact

The circulating video shows how quickly the situation escalates as the bus appears to lose control while trying to avoid the vehicle overtaking it. The vehicle's sudden movement leaves the bus dangerously close to the roadside barriers before it eventually crashes into them. The footage has sparked discussions about the risks associated with impatient driving and unsafe overtaking on busy roads. Further details about the exact location, the vehicles involved and possible injuries have not been independently confirmed.

Video Sparks Debate Over Road Safety

The incident has once again raised questions about road discipline and responsible driving. Risky overtaking, especially on crowded roads, can leave other motorists with little time or space to respond, potentially leading to serious accidents. The video has prompted social media users to question who should be held responsible for the crash. It also serves as a reminder that one reckless manoeuvre can put several lives at risk.