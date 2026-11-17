Discussions are ongoing about possible pension hikes for those under the Old Pension Scheme in the 8th Pay Commission. Pension calculations based on various fitment factors and proposals from unions are being reviewed.

8th Pay Commission: The 8th Pay Commission was formed on November 3, 2025. This three-member temporary panel led by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has already completed over 12 months. According to the Terms of Reference (ToR) of the 8th Pay Commission, this panel has about 6 more months before submitting the final report to the Central Government.

Various unions, associations, serving central government employees, and pensioners will keep a close watch on the 8th Pay Commission's decisions. This is especially important for those under the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Several influential pensioner organizations have already submitted proposals demanding meaningful changes in the pensions of retired central government employees.

The main objective of these demands is to improve the living standards of pensioners, increase pension amounts, enhance family pensions, and find ways to maintain parity between current and future retirees' pensions.

Now the question is, if the 8th Pay Commission sets the fitment factor at 2.1, 2.57, or 2.75, how much will the current pension increase? Here are some possible calculations based on basic pensions ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000.

As discussed above, under the current Old Pension Scheme (OPS) structure, a central government employee generally gets 50 percent of their last drawn salary or 50 percent of the average salary of the last 10 months-whichever is higher-as basic pension.

The National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF) have demanded that full pension be increased from 50% to 67% of the last drawn salary and family pension from 30% to 50%. On the other hand, 'Bharat Pensioners Samaj' has demanded a minimum pension of Rs 45,000 and pension at the rate of 67% of the last drawn salary.