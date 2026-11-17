Libya’s Parliament Blocked From Landing: Probe Demanded
(MENAFN) Libya’s House of Representatives is demanding an urgent investigation after an airport closure stopped lawmakers from convening a scheduled session in the western city of Zintan on Monday.
The House said aircraft carrying its members were refused permission to land, while military and security measures kept lawmakers from reaching the city. It condemned the obstruction as a violation of legislative independence and warned against using force or administrative restrictions to stop elected representatives from carrying out their duties.
The chamber called on the attorney general to open an independent investigation and hold those responsible to account. It did not say who had ordered the measures.
Lawmaker Tariq al-Jaroushi told Anadolu that members preparing to depart from Benghazi’s Benina International Airport were told their aircraft would not be cleared to land in Zintan. He accused the Presidential Council of ordering vehicles onto the runway to block landings, and warned the move would deepen political divisions and undermine dialogue.
According to al-Jaroushi, the planned agenda covered public-sector salaries, financial difficulties and senior state appointments.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced concern that the session did not take place and urged authorities to ensure state institutions can operate freely and safely across the country. The mission pointed out that House rules permit sessions outside its Benghazi headquarters with majority approval, a condition it understood had been satisfied.
UNSMIL called for freedom of movement and access to meeting venues, and urged all parties to settle their differences through dialogue and avoid further escalation.
The House had agreed to meet in Zintan during a Nov. 2 session in the southern city of Sabha.
The House said aircraft carrying its members were refused permission to land, while military and security measures kept lawmakers from reaching the city. It condemned the obstruction as a violation of legislative independence and warned against using force or administrative restrictions to stop elected representatives from carrying out their duties.
The chamber called on the attorney general to open an independent investigation and hold those responsible to account. It did not say who had ordered the measures.
Lawmaker Tariq al-Jaroushi told Anadolu that members preparing to depart from Benghazi’s Benina International Airport were told their aircraft would not be cleared to land in Zintan. He accused the Presidential Council of ordering vehicles onto the runway to block landings, and warned the move would deepen political divisions and undermine dialogue.
According to al-Jaroushi, the planned agenda covered public-sector salaries, financial difficulties and senior state appointments.
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced concern that the session did not take place and urged authorities to ensure state institutions can operate freely and safely across the country. The mission pointed out that House rules permit sessions outside its Benghazi headquarters with majority approval, a condition it understood had been satisfied.
UNSMIL called for freedom of movement and access to meeting venues, and urged all parties to settle their differences through dialogue and avoid further escalation.
The House had agreed to meet in Zintan during a Nov. 2 session in the southern city of Sabha.
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