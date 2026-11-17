MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to miss their swashbuckling opener, Travis Head, for the Indian Premier League 2027, with the Australian cricketer informing the SRH management of his decision to manage his workload.

With Australia on a busy international schedule, Head is set to miss the upcoming season of the league, which will break up SRH's fiery opening combination of him and Abhishek Sharma, nicknamed 'Travishek'.

As reported by Cricinfo, Head has informed SRH of his decision to miss the next season of the Indian cash-rich league. This will, although, break SRH's opening pair, but will free their purse for the upcoming auction.

Head was retained for Rs 14 crore ahead of the 2025 mega auction as he was among the five players retained. SRH will get that amount once the release is ratified by the IPL.

Australia will have a packed international schedule in the next few months. Earlier in August, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald had told Cricinfo that Australia were "going to have to make some decisions" with a lot of "important priority cricket" coming for them.

The Aussies will fancy themselves a shot at playing in the World Test Championship final, which is right after the IPL ends. The Ashes will take place from June to August, followed by the ODI World Cup 2027 in October-November.

Head has been with SRH for three seasons now. He was roped in by the franchise for Rs 6.8 crore at the 2024 auction and retained thereafter. Head played a crucial role in SRH's run to the final in the 2024 season, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

He made 567 runs in IPL 2024 and had two more impressive seasons with the 2016 champions. The Aussie opener hit 374 runs in 2025 and 410 in 2026 at a strike rate of over 160 in both editions.

His pairing with Abhishek Sharma is one of the most dangerous ones in the Indian cash-rich league, something which was later challenged to some extent by the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Yashasvi Jaiswal partnership in Rajasthan Royals and the Priyansh Arya-Prabhsimran Singh duo in Punjab Kings.

SRH have been active in their trades before the retention deadline of November 17. They have traded leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari to DC for pacer T Natarajan and struck a four-player deal with the Chennai Super Kings, trading Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards to rope in fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis from CSK.