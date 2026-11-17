UK Foreign Secretary Says Brexit Deal Falls Short of Economic Promises
(MENAFN) British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Monday that the country's agreement to leave the European Union has failed to produce the economic gains previously promised to voters, as the government looks to rebuild closer relations with the bloc.
In an interview with Sky News, Miliband explained that expectations of stronger economic performance had been among the key motivations behind the Brexit vote for many Britons, including people in his own constituency.
"We haven't had that. The economy has got worse. And nobody really thinks this Brexit deal is a good deal," he said.
He pointed to the impact on British businesses, stating that approximately one in seven companies had ceased exporting to EU markets, while shipments of food and agricultural goods had declined by 20%.
Miliband defended the government's push to establish stronger economic and political cooperation with Brussels, arguing that the existing post-Brexit arrangements were insufficient and required substantial improvements.
"What Andy is saying is 'the status quo is not good enough for me and I'm going to confront the status quo and get something better'," Miliband said, referring to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
He added that preparations were underway for a UK-EU summit scheduled for Friday, where the government intends to pursue measures to reduce administrative barriers and improve conditions for businesses and citizens.
When questioned about whether he favored Britain's return to EU membership, Miliband avoided expressing a personal preference, emphasizing his responsibilities as a member of the government.
"I'm not going to speculate on that ... I'm a member of the Cabinet, and I'm not going to start giving my own view on this," he said.
In an interview with Sky News, Miliband explained that expectations of stronger economic performance had been among the key motivations behind the Brexit vote for many Britons, including people in his own constituency.
"We haven't had that. The economy has got worse. And nobody really thinks this Brexit deal is a good deal," he said.
He pointed to the impact on British businesses, stating that approximately one in seven companies had ceased exporting to EU markets, while shipments of food and agricultural goods had declined by 20%.
Miliband defended the government's push to establish stronger economic and political cooperation with Brussels, arguing that the existing post-Brexit arrangements were insufficient and required substantial improvements.
"What Andy is saying is 'the status quo is not good enough for me and I'm going to confront the status quo and get something better'," Miliband said, referring to British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.
He added that preparations were underway for a UK-EU summit scheduled for Friday, where the government intends to pursue measures to reduce administrative barriers and improve conditions for businesses and citizens.
When questioned about whether he favored Britain's return to EU membership, Miliband avoided expressing a personal preference, emphasizing his responsibilities as a member of the government.
"I'm not going to speculate on that ... I'm a member of the Cabinet, and I'm not going to start giving my own view on this," he said.
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