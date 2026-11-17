Iraqi Parliamentary Probe Reveals Evidence of Oil Smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhar
(MENAFN) An Iraqi parliamentary investigation has uncovered evidence of oil smuggling activities in the central Iraqi town of Jurf al-Sakhar, following an examination of documents, photographs and drone recordings, a member of the inquiry committee said Monday.
Ali Anhair told the official Iraqi News Agency that investigative reports and thermal imaging footage indicated that approximately 25 tanker trucks, each with a capacity of 36,000 liters, had been involved in the alleged smuggling operations.
Describing the findings as “shocking,” Anhair urged authorities to take firm measures to halt the activities in the area, which is located in Babil province and remains under the control of the armed group Kataib Hezbollah.
Anhair added that the committee would present its final findings after completing the questioning of the ministers concerned.
Earlier Monday, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had instructed security forces to deploy to Jurf al-Sakhar and set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to withdraw from the town. However, he provided no details about the deadline or the timing of the planned deployment.
Al-Aboudi said government investigators visited six locations on Friday, where they identified evidence of pipeline interference and efforts to hide the activities. The inspection also uncovered two refineries, a tanker truck and several storage facilities.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected accusations of involvement in oil smuggling on Sunday, maintaining that investigators had detected no pipeline interference and arguing that the facilities were being used to provide fuel for military vehicles.
Zaidi ordered the investigation on Nov. 11. Following a review of its findings on Saturday, he removed nine security and administrative officials from their positions, including Babil's police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Ali Anhair told the official Iraqi News Agency that investigative reports and thermal imaging footage indicated that approximately 25 tanker trucks, each with a capacity of 36,000 liters, had been involved in the alleged smuggling operations.
Describing the findings as “shocking,” Anhair urged authorities to take firm measures to halt the activities in the area, which is located in Babil province and remains under the control of the armed group Kataib Hezbollah.
Anhair added that the committee would present its final findings after completing the questioning of the ministers concerned.
Earlier Monday, government spokesman Haider al-Aboudi announced that Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi had instructed security forces to deploy to Jurf al-Sakhar and set a deadline for Kataib Hezbollah to withdraw from the town. However, he provided no details about the deadline or the timing of the planned deployment.
Al-Aboudi said government investigators visited six locations on Friday, where they identified evidence of pipeline interference and efforts to hide the activities. The inspection also uncovered two refineries, a tanker truck and several storage facilities.
Kataib Hezbollah rejected accusations of involvement in oil smuggling on Sunday, maintaining that investigators had detected no pipeline interference and arguing that the facilities were being used to provide fuel for military vehicles.
Zaidi ordered the investigation on Nov. 11. Following a review of its findings on Saturday, he removed nine security and administrative officials from their positions, including Babil's police chief and the provincial commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces.
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