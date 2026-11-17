EU Prepares New Russia Sanctions as Ukraine Peace Talks Advance
(MENAFN) The European Union is expected to approve 113 additional sanctions listings against Russia, Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee announced Monday, as member states prepare to continue negotiations over a wider package of restrictions targeting Moscow.
Speaking before an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, McEntee said the proposed listings would be considered alongside ongoing discussions on the bloc's 22nd sanctions package against Russia.
She also expressed support for expanding Europe's role in diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, welcoming recent progress toward securing European participation in future peace negotiations.
McEntee pointed to an agreement reached in Dublin on Friday, which established arrangements for European involvement in the peace process.
"I think naturally there will be a question as to how this works next. Importantly, it was agreed that Europe, firstly, would be around the table. That has not been the case until recently," she said.
The Irish foreign minister emphasized that European countries must establish a unified negotiating framework, including a shared mandate and common position to guide their participation in upcoming discussions.
She argued that Europe's involvement should address a broader range of issues rather than concentrating exclusively on security arrangements following a potential ceasefire.
"It's really important now that we have a structure beyond that to make sure that any meetings that happen, that we have an agreed mandate, that we have an agreed position, that we focus on not just the security environment, because I think we tend to focus just on the security environment post a ceasefire."
Speaking before an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels, McEntee said the proposed listings would be considered alongside ongoing discussions on the bloc's 22nd sanctions package against Russia.
She also expressed support for expanding Europe's role in diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, welcoming recent progress toward securing European participation in future peace negotiations.
McEntee pointed to an agreement reached in Dublin on Friday, which established arrangements for European involvement in the peace process.
"I think naturally there will be a question as to how this works next. Importantly, it was agreed that Europe, firstly, would be around the table. That has not been the case until recently," she said.
The Irish foreign minister emphasized that European countries must establish a unified negotiating framework, including a shared mandate and common position to guide their participation in upcoming discussions.
She argued that Europe's involvement should address a broader range of issues rather than concentrating exclusively on security arrangements following a potential ceasefire.
"It's really important now that we have a structure beyond that to make sure that any meetings that happen, that we have an agreed mandate, that we have an agreed position, that we focus on not just the security environment, because I think we tend to focus just on the security environment post a ceasefire."
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