International Workplace Group Has Announced The Opening Of Its New HQ Centre At Times Square Arcade, Ahmedabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ahmedabad, November 17, 2026: International Workplace Group, the world's largest platform for work with brands including Spaces, Regus and HQ, has opened is opening a state-of-the-art flexible workspace in Times Square Arcade, located in Thaltej, Ahmedabad. With the long-term shift to more flexible ways of working, IWG is expanding its network to keep pace with rising demand across India.
The addition of International Workplace Group's latest location in Ahmedabad comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing a record 728 new locations globally in the first half of 2026, and taking its global network to more than 6,000 signed locations across more than 120 countries.
IWG's capital-light growth strategy is powering the vast majority of its expansion, with 95% of these locations being delivered via managed partnership agreements. The model enables property owners and investors to generate higher returns from their buildings, while allowing IWG to grow its global network quickly and efficiently.
Situated opposite Rambaug in Thaltej, HQ Centre at Times Square Arcade is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working space in the area. Opened in Set to open in August, the centre will provide local space for local established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including IT and ITES, BPO/KPO, software development, digital marketing and healthcare technology. International Workplace Group's 'Design Your Own Office' service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new centre will includes private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.
The building owners decided to invest in the International Workplace Group platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.
Ahmedabad is Gujarat's commercial capital and one of India's most established business centres, with deep roots in pharmaceuticals, textiles and chemicals alongside a fast-growing IT and financial services base. The city sits on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, giving businesses strong connectivity to markets across the country. Additionally, its proximity to GIFT City is drawing a new wave of financial services and fintech firms to the region. Times Square Arcade's location on Thaltej-Shilaj Road, with direct links to the SG Highway corridor, places it at the centre of this activity, close to corporate offices, metro connectivity and the city's key business institutions, making it a natural fit for International Workplace Group's continued expansion in India.
Academic research and IWG data highlight the financial and operational benefits of hybrid working, including an 11% productivity boost identified in joint research with Arup[i] and average annual savings of $11,000 per employee[ii]. With demand for flexible workspace accelerating, it is predicted that 30% of commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.
International Workplace Group is the leading global platform for work, featuring thousands of more than 6,000 locations in more than over 120 countries. IWG members are able to access all of the locations and business services via the dedicated IWG app.
As the ongoing shift towards more flexible, decentralised and hybrid models of working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential, with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion. In 2025, International Workplace Group signed 1,132 new locations, 99% of which are were partnership agreements, and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.
Christian Schmitz, CEO of International Workplace Group PLC, commented:“We are seeing rising demand for our solutions as companies of all sizes shift to capital light operating models. As a result, firms are seeing firsthand the benefits of hybrid and more flexible working models which directly improve both employee satisfaction and increased productivity and operate more efficiently.
“Our latest opening in Ahmedabad further strengthens our network into a strategically important new market, allowing us to provide businesses with greater flexibility and access to high-quality workspaces closer to where people live and work.”
Harsh Lambah, Country Head, India, International Workplace Group, commented:“Ahmedabad continues to evolve as a business hub, with demand coming from a broader mix of companies and industries. As businesses look for greater flexibility in how and where their teams work, flexible workspace is becoming an increasingly important part of that mix. Our partnership at Times Square Arcade strengthens IWG's presence in Ahmedabad and gives businesses another well-connected location to operate from.”
Mr. Muru Karavadra, Director, Raj Group of Companies, commented:“Ahmedabad's business landscape has changed a lot in recent years, and workspace needs to change with it. Partnering with International Workplace Group allows us to bring HQ to Times Square Arcade and offer businesses a flexible, professional setup that fits how they work today. We see this as a good opportunity to support the next phase of growth in this part of the city.”
About International Workplace Group PLC
International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world's leading platform for work, enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG's platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.
International Workplace Group's unrivalled network coverage includes more than 6,000 locations across 120 countries, and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.
Our brands, including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.
The addition of International Workplace Group's latest location in Ahmedabad comes on the heels of the business posting its highest-ever revenue, cashflow and earnings growth in its history and achieving rapid network growth, signing a record 728 new locations globally in the first half of 2026, and taking its global network to more than 6,000 signed locations across more than 120 countries.
IWG's capital-light growth strategy is powering the vast majority of its expansion, with 95% of these locations being delivered via managed partnership agreements. The model enables property owners and investors to generate higher returns from their buildings, while allowing IWG to grow its global network quickly and efficiently.
Situated opposite Rambaug in Thaltej, HQ Centre at Times Square Arcade is part of a drive by International Workplace Group to meet the sharply rising demand for top-class flexible working space in the area. Opened in Set to open in August, the centre will provide local space for local established firms and start-ups across a range of industries including IT and ITES, BPO/KPO, software development, digital marketing and healthcare technology. International Workplace Group's 'Design Your Own Office' service allows companies to tailor their space entirely to their requirements. The new centre will includes private offices, meeting rooms, co-working and creative spaces.
The building owners decided to invest in the International Workplace Group platform to maximise the return on their real estate space by capitalising on the rapidly expanding demand for hybrid working.
Ahmedabad is Gujarat's commercial capital and one of India's most established business centres, with deep roots in pharmaceuticals, textiles and chemicals alongside a fast-growing IT and financial services base. The city sits on the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, giving businesses strong connectivity to markets across the country. Additionally, its proximity to GIFT City is drawing a new wave of financial services and fintech firms to the region. Times Square Arcade's location on Thaltej-Shilaj Road, with direct links to the SG Highway corridor, places it at the centre of this activity, close to corporate offices, metro connectivity and the city's key business institutions, making it a natural fit for International Workplace Group's continued expansion in India.
Academic research and IWG data highlight the financial and operational benefits of hybrid working, including an 11% productivity boost identified in joint research with Arup[i] and average annual savings of $11,000 per employee[ii]. With demand for flexible workspace accelerating, it is predicted that 30% of commercial real estate will be flexible workspace by 2030.
International Workplace Group is the leading global platform for work, featuring thousands of more than 6,000 locations in more than over 120 countries. IWG members are able to access all of the locations and business services via the dedicated IWG app.
As the ongoing shift towards more flexible, decentralised and hybrid models of working accelerates, the potential for further growth is exponential, with an estimated 1.2 billion white collar workers globally and a total addressable market of more than $2 trillion. In 2025, International Workplace Group signed 1,132 new locations, 99% of which are were partnership agreements, and counts 83 per cent of Fortune 500 companies among its customer base.
Christian Schmitz, CEO of International Workplace Group PLC, commented:“We are seeing rising demand for our solutions as companies of all sizes shift to capital light operating models. As a result, firms are seeing firsthand the benefits of hybrid and more flexible working models which directly improve both employee satisfaction and increased productivity and operate more efficiently.
“Our latest opening in Ahmedabad further strengthens our network into a strategically important new market, allowing us to provide businesses with greater flexibility and access to high-quality workspaces closer to where people live and work.”
Harsh Lambah, Country Head, India, International Workplace Group, commented:“Ahmedabad continues to evolve as a business hub, with demand coming from a broader mix of companies and industries. As businesses look for greater flexibility in how and where their teams work, flexible workspace is becoming an increasingly important part of that mix. Our partnership at Times Square Arcade strengthens IWG's presence in Ahmedabad and gives businesses another well-connected location to operate from.”
Mr. Muru Karavadra, Director, Raj Group of Companies, commented:“Ahmedabad's business landscape has changed a lot in recent years, and workspace needs to change with it. Partnering with International Workplace Group allows us to bring HQ to Times Square Arcade and offer businesses a flexible, professional setup that fits how they work today. We see this as a good opportunity to support the next phase of growth in this part of the city.”
About International Workplace Group PLC
International Workplace Group (IWG) is the world's leading platform for work, enabling companies of all sizes to work more productively and profitably. We create personal, financial, and strategic value for the most exciting companies and well-known organizations on the planet as well as individuals and the next generation of industry leaders. All of them harness the power of IWG's platform to increase their productivity, efficiency, agility, and market proximity.
International Workplace Group's unrivalled network coverage includes more than 6,000 locations across 120 countries, and 83% of Fortune 500 companies are amongst our growing customer base.
Our brands, including Regus, Spaces, HQ and Signature, serve millions of people, providing professional, inspiring and collaborative workspaces and all our digital services are available via the IWG app.
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