Germany Urges Israel to Expand Gaza Aid Deliveries Ahead of Winter
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has urged Israel to substantially increase humanitarian assistance entering the Gaza Strip as the approaching winter season threatens to worsen conditions for the population amid expected heavy rainfall and storms.
Speaking to journalists before an EU foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels on Monday, Wadephul said the ministers would address the latest developments across the Middle East, with particular attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.
"We are all concerned about the situation with the coming rainy and stormy winter months," he said. "The European message is clear: it is urgently necessary that significantly more humanitarian aid arrives in the Gaza Strip so that the humanitarian situation does not deteriorate further."
The German minister said he had discussed the need to increase assistance during last week's G7 foreign ministers' meeting and continues to maintain regular communication with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.
Wadephul also highlighted Germany's previous contribution of specialized cargo-scanning equipment intended to facilitate the inspection of trucks and enable larger quantities of supplies to enter Gaza. He explained that the scanners had been delivered several months earlier but had remained unused while awaiting deployment.
"I am very grateful that the Israeli security cabinet decided yesterday to begin using these scanners, starting this week," he said, expressing satisfaction over receiving confirmation of the decision directly from his Israeli counterpart during a telephone conversation Sunday evening.
"We hope that this will now be implemented, and that it will lead to a significant increase in the delivery of goods to the Gaza Strip," Wadephul said. "The suffering of the people there is immense, and I hope that Germany can make a meaningful contribution in this way."
Speaking to journalists before an EU foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels on Monday, Wadephul said the ministers would address the latest developments across the Middle East, with particular attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza.
"We are all concerned about the situation with the coming rainy and stormy winter months," he said. "The European message is clear: it is urgently necessary that significantly more humanitarian aid arrives in the Gaza Strip so that the humanitarian situation does not deteriorate further."
The German minister said he had discussed the need to increase assistance during last week's G7 foreign ministers' meeting and continues to maintain regular communication with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar.
Wadephul also highlighted Germany's previous contribution of specialized cargo-scanning equipment intended to facilitate the inspection of trucks and enable larger quantities of supplies to enter Gaza. He explained that the scanners had been delivered several months earlier but had remained unused while awaiting deployment.
"I am very grateful that the Israeli security cabinet decided yesterday to begin using these scanners, starting this week," he said, expressing satisfaction over receiving confirmation of the decision directly from his Israeli counterpart during a telephone conversation Sunday evening.
"We hope that this will now be implemented, and that it will lead to a significant increase in the delivery of goods to the Gaza Strip," Wadephul said. "The suffering of the people there is immense, and I hope that Germany can make a meaningful contribution in this way."
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