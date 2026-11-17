Netanyahu Office Scandal Kills Unity Talks, Eisenkot Allies Say
(MENAFN) Sources in the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party, say revelations of election interference by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office have all but ended any chance of a unity government with his Likud party, Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported Monday.
The sources described the events as a “coup attempt” and demanded the dismissal of Shin Bet chief David Zini and Mossad chief Roman Gofman.
Eisenkot is currently leading efforts to assemble Israel’s next government. His bloc also includes parties headed by opposition figures Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman.
KAN said the prospects for a deal had already been weakened by Netanyahu’s attacks on Arab parties during last week’s Knesset swearing-in ceremony. A further irritant was Gofman’s trip to the US for talks on Iran. According to the broadcaster, Eisenkot was never informed of the visit, even though he had met Netanyahu only hours earlier.
Channel 12 reported Sunday that information supplied by the prime minister’s office led police to arrest activists from the United Arab List (Ra’am) on election day, Oct. 27.
The investigation found that police went ahead despite an intelligence officer’s warning that the source’s reliability should be verified first. The source was later identified as a former aide in the prime minister’s office.
The channel also reported that Zini asked for authorization to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.
The sources described the events as a “coup attempt” and demanded the dismissal of Shin Bet chief David Zini and Mossad chief Roman Gofman.
Eisenkot is currently leading efforts to assemble Israel’s next government. His bloc also includes parties headed by opposition figures Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan and Avigdor Lieberman.
KAN said the prospects for a deal had already been weakened by Netanyahu’s attacks on Arab parties during last week’s Knesset swearing-in ceremony. A further irritant was Gofman’s trip to the US for talks on Iran. According to the broadcaster, Eisenkot was never informed of the visit, even though he had met Netanyahu only hours earlier.
Channel 12 reported Sunday that information supplied by the prime minister’s office led police to arrest activists from the United Arab List (Ra’am) on election day, Oct. 27.
The investigation found that police went ahead despite an intelligence officer’s warning that the source’s reliability should be verified first. The source was later identified as a former aide in the prime minister’s office.
The channel also reported that Zini asked for authorization to wiretap five Arab lawmakers on election day, citing suspected foreign interference. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the request.
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