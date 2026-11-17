Iran Claims Control of US Drone Near Qeshm Island
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced Monday that it had taken control of an American military drone operating south of Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz, forcing the aircraft to land safely without sustaining damage.
The IRGC's public relations office identified the unmanned aircraft as an MQM-170 in a statement, explaining that Iranian forces intercepted it through an electronic warfare operation conducted earlier Monday.
According to the statement, the drone was carrying out a mission to detect and identify Iran's air defense installations and electronic warfare capabilities.
Iranian forces reportedly managed to seize control of the aircraft's navigation and guidance systems, subsequently directing it to make an intact landing, the statement added.
The IRGC Navy described the incident as the fourth successful capture of an MQM-170 drone by its electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems command. It also said Iranian air defenses had brought down eight drones intact in the Strait of Hormuz region.
Furthermore, the Iranian force claimed responsibility for intercepting, destroying or disabling several other American unmanned aircraft, including MQ-9 and MQ-1 drones, as well as Lucas attack drones.
Washington has yet to issue a response addressing Iran's latest announcement.
The claim follows similar statements from Tehran in recent weeks. In early November, the IRGC said it had deployed electronic warfare capabilities against MQM-170 drones operating near Qeshm Island. However, the US military previously dismissed an Iranian report claiming that one of its drones had been captured.
The IRGC's public relations office identified the unmanned aircraft as an MQM-170 in a statement, explaining that Iranian forces intercepted it through an electronic warfare operation conducted earlier Monday.
According to the statement, the drone was carrying out a mission to detect and identify Iran's air defense installations and electronic warfare capabilities.
Iranian forces reportedly managed to seize control of the aircraft's navigation and guidance systems, subsequently directing it to make an intact landing, the statement added.
The IRGC Navy described the incident as the fourth successful capture of an MQM-170 drone by its electronic warfare and unmanned aerial systems command. It also said Iranian air defenses had brought down eight drones intact in the Strait of Hormuz region.
Furthermore, the Iranian force claimed responsibility for intercepting, destroying or disabling several other American unmanned aircraft, including MQ-9 and MQ-1 drones, as well as Lucas attack drones.
Washington has yet to issue a response addressing Iran's latest announcement.
The claim follows similar statements from Tehran in recent weeks. In early November, the IRGC said it had deployed electronic warfare capabilities against MQM-170 drones operating near Qeshm Island. However, the US military previously dismissed an Iranian report claiming that one of its drones had been captured.
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