Lavrov: West Is Squeezing Russia Out of Global Energy Markets
(MENAFN) Russia accuses the West of working to shut it out of the world energy sector, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov naming the United States as the driving force behind a bid for control of global markets.
Lavrov made the charge in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, published Monday. He pointed to Venezuela as a case in point.
“The Americans proudly announced that Venezuelan oil is now controlled by them, not by China and Russia. Although we never controlled anything there (nor did the Chinese), we were partners. We are being squeezed out of there, squeezed out of all energy markets,” he said.
According to the top diplomat, “a doctrine of dominance in world energy markets” has been approved and is now being implemented.
He also cited Serbia, where Gazprom Neft is the main shareholder in the national oil industry.
“The oil industry in Serbia, with Gazprom Neft as its main shareholder, is being reformed. We are being squeezed out of there too. So it’s not worth talking about what a bold step Washington took by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel supplies,” he noted.
The remarks cast doubt on how much weight Washington’s decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel supplies really carries. Lavrov said American officials themselves had downplayed the move after pressure from the Democrats.
“When the Democrats started asking them why they eased the sanctions, the Americans themselves replied that this was not a lifting of sanctions at all — they all remain in force — it was simply necessary to do it to calm the market for a couple of days,” he stressed.
The foreign minister urged “looking at things soberly” and “talking with the Americans,” but warned against approaching talks with “mouths wide open in delight,” saying that would not serve Russia’s interests.
“Americans do not respect such behavior. So our world is not getting any simpler. Remember, we have two allies -- the army and the navy -- and now also the aerospace and nuclear forces,” he said.
Lavrov made the charge in an interview with TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov, published Monday. He pointed to Venezuela as a case in point.
“The Americans proudly announced that Venezuelan oil is now controlled by them, not by China and Russia. Although we never controlled anything there (nor did the Chinese), we were partners. We are being squeezed out of there, squeezed out of all energy markets,” he said.
According to the top diplomat, “a doctrine of dominance in world energy markets” has been approved and is now being implemented.
He also cited Serbia, where Gazprom Neft is the main shareholder in the national oil industry.
“The oil industry in Serbia, with Gazprom Neft as its main shareholder, is being reformed. We are being squeezed out of there too. So it’s not worth talking about what a bold step Washington took by lifting sanctions on Russian diesel supplies,” he noted.
The remarks cast doubt on how much weight Washington’s decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel fuel supplies really carries. Lavrov said American officials themselves had downplayed the move after pressure from the Democrats.
“When the Democrats started asking them why they eased the sanctions, the Americans themselves replied that this was not a lifting of sanctions at all — they all remain in force — it was simply necessary to do it to calm the market for a couple of days,” he stressed.
The foreign minister urged “looking at things soberly” and “talking with the Americans,” but warned against approaching talks with “mouths wide open in delight,” saying that would not serve Russia’s interests.
“Americans do not respect such behavior. So our world is not getting any simpler. Remember, we have two allies -- the army and the navy -- and now also the aerospace and nuclear forces,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment