MENAFN - GetNews)"A practitioner operates a digital traction console for a patient lying on a padded treatment table during non-surgical spinal decompression in Beckley, WV."Chris Grose Chiropractic in Beckley, WV, now offers non-surgical spinal decompression therapy for patients with back pain, neck stiffness and sciatic discomfort. The service uses gentle, controlled traction designed to ease pressure on spinal structures and begins with an evaluation to determine whether it is a fit. The clinic serves Beckley and surrounding Raleigh County communities and works with Medicare, Medicaid and most major insurance plans.

BECKLEY, WV - November 17, 2026 - Chris Grose Chiropractic now offers spinal decompression in Beckley, WV, adding a non-surgical option to its approach to spine and nerve-related discomfort. The clinic's spinal decompression therapy is designed to ease pressure on spinal structures, giving patients in Beckley and surrounding Raleigh County communities a structured, conservative path toward improved mobility and long-term spinal health. Treatment uses a specialized table that applies gentle, controlled traction, and each patient begins with an evaluation to determine whether the therapy is a reasonable fit.

The Need for Conservative Spine Care in Southern West Virginia

Back and neck pain rank among the most common reasons adults seek care, and the pattern is familiar in Beckley and across Raleigh County. Some residents work physically demanding jobs that involve lifting, bending, and hauling for hours. Others sit at desks for most of the day. Many spend weekends hiking, biking, or paddling in the New River Gorge area.

Over time, those demands can add up to disc irritation, nerve pressure, and stiffness that follow people into daily life. Many patients with persistent back, neck, or sciatic symptoms want to explore options that do not depend on long-term medication or an immediate move toward surgery. Conservative care gives them a step to discuss with a provider before considering more invasive routes.

How Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Works

Non-surgical spinal decompression applies gentle, controlled traction to a targeted area of the spine while the patient lies on a treatment table. The goal is to reduce pressure around irritated discs, spinal joints, and nearby nerves. The provider sets the traction, which is measured and steady rather than forceful. The clinic offers spinal decompression in Beckley, W, using FDA-cleared technology and adjusts each plan to the patient's condition.

Spinal decompression therapy may help support patients dealing with:



Herniated or bulging discs in the neck or lower back

Sciatica and radiating leg or arm discomfort

Degenerative disc changes

Disc-related neck and back pain

Sports-related spinal injuries Reduced mobility after an injury

Results depend on factors such as severity, nerve involvement, health history and consistency with care. Some patients need a series of sessions over several weeks, and the number varies from person to person. The therapy is not appropriate for everyone, which is why the first visit centers on a careful review.

What the New Service Means for Patients

Spinal decompression joins the clinic's existing range of care, which includes chiropractic treatment, rehabilitation, sports medicine, and auto accident injury care. Dr. Grose's approach centers on evidence-based methods, corrective treatments, core stabilization, and sustainable health habits, and decompression can be paired with those services when appropriate.

Offering spinal decompression in Beckley, WV, also keeps this type of care close to home and work for local patients.

“We see a lot of people in Beckley who have lived with back or leg pain for months and want to know their options before considering anything more invasive,” said Dr. Chris Grose, owner of Chris Grose Chiropractic.“Spinal decompression gives us another conservative tool. It will not be right for everyone, but after a careful evaluation, it may be a good fit for patients who want relief and a way to keep doing the things they enjoy.”

Grose said the therapy works best as one part of a broader plan.“Decompression is one piece, not the whole plan,” he said.“We look at how a person moves, what their job demands and what they want to get back to. Then we build care around that, which often includes corrective exercise and core stabilization alongside the therapy. The goal is to help people build habits that support their spine for the long term.”

How to Schedule an Evaluation

Patients can book an appointment through the clinic's website or by phone. The first visit includes a review of symptoms, movement, activity level, injury history, and imaging when available. A referral is not required to schedule chiropractic care in West Virginia.

The clinic works with Medicare, Medicaid, and most major insurance plans, although coverage for decompression varies by plan. A complimentary benefits check is offered at the first visit. Patients searching for a decompression therapy clinic in Beckle can find the address, hours, and directions on the clinic's Google Business Profile. Anyone interested in spinal decompression in Beckley, WV, is encouraged to schedule an appointment.

About Chris Grose Chiropractic

Chris Grose Chiropractic is a chiropractic and sports medicine practice located in Beckley, WV. Led by Dr. Chris Grose, the practice specializes in chiropractic care, rehabilitation, sports injury care, auto accident injury care, and spinal decompression therapy. The clinic is committed to providing patients in Beckley and surrounding areas with non-surgical treatment options for back pain, neck pain, and sciatica.