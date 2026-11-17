MENAFN - GetNews)"Company to connect with telecom operators, enterprises, and technology partners at Booth E92 in Cape Town, November 17–19"EdgeNext is exhibiting at Africa Tech Festival 2026, November 17–19, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in South Africa. At Booth E92, EdgeNext will showcase its global content delivery, cloud security, and edge computing capabilities while engaging with telecom operators, enterprises, and technology partners to explore digital infrastructure needs and collaboration opportunities across African markets.

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - November 17, 2026 - EdgeNext, a global provider of content delivery, cloud security, and edge computing services, is participating in Africa Tech Festival 2026, taking place November 17–19 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in Cape Town, South Africa. The EdgeNext team will welcome visitors at Booth E92 to discuss digital infrastructure requirements, connectivity challenges, and opportunities for collaboration across African markets.

Africa Tech Festival brings together stakeholders from the telecommunications and technology industries to explore developments shaping Africa's digital future. EdgeNext's participation reflects its commitment to engaging with regional operators, enterprises, and technology partners to better understand their infrastructure needs and identify opportunities to support digital services across the continent.

Supporting Africa's Evolving Digital Infrastructure Needs

As digital services continue to develop across African markets, businesses and service providers face growing demands for reliable content delivery, application performance, infrastructure flexibility, and cybersecurity.

EdgeNext offers a portfolio of services designed to help organizations address these requirements, including:



Global Content Delivery Network (CDN): Helps businesses distribute digital content and improve delivery performance for users across geographically diverse markets.

Edge Computing and Infrastructure: Provides flexible computing resources, including bare metal servers and edge cloud services, to support applications requiring localized processing and infrastructure deployment.

Cloud Security: Offers DDoS protection and web application security capabilities designed to help organizations protect applications and maintain service availability. Video Streaming and Delivery: Supports the distribution of video content for media, entertainment, and other digital services.



Through its global infrastructure and edge service capabilities, EdgeNext aims to help businesses and service providers address the operational challenges associated with delivering digital experiences across multiple regions.

Connecting with Regional Technology Leaders and Partners

During the three-day exhibition, EdgeNext representatives will engage with telecom operators, enterprises, infrastructure providers, and technology partners to exchange perspectives on Africa's evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

Discussions will focus on regional connectivity requirements, content delivery optimization, edge computing applications, cloud security, and potential opportunities for technical and commercial collaboration.

“Africa presents significant opportunities for digital infrastructure development, with different markets facing distinct connectivity and technology requirements,” said Terence Wang, CEO, EdgeNext.“Africa Tech Festival provides a valuable opportunity to listen to regional stakeholders, understand their priorities, and explore how EdgeNext's content delivery, security, and edge computing capabilities can support their business objectives.”

Meet EdgeNext at Africa Tech Festival 2026

Visitors attending Africa Tech Festival are invited to meet the EdgeNext team at Booth E92 to learn more about its services and discuss potential collaboration opportunities.

Event: Africa Tech Festival 2026

Dates: November 17–19, 2026

Venue: Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), Cape Town, South Africa

Booth: E92

EdgeNext Representatives: Kit Tseung Tsai, Steven Chen, and Yibei Zhao

For more information about EdgeNext and its services, visit

About EdgeNext

EdgeNext is a global provider of content delivery, cloud security, and edge computing services. Through its distributed infrastructure and service portfolio, EdgeNext helps businesses deliver digital content and applications, support computing workloads, and protect online services across diverse markets. Its offerings include CDN, edge computing, bare metal servers, cloud security, and video streaming and delivery.