MENAFN - GetNews)"A clinician monitors an IV infusion for an adult patient at Lifetime Healthcare and Medical, offering provider-guided NAD+ therapy in Westminster, CO."Lifetime Healthcare and Medical in Westminster, CO, offers NAD+ therapy through IV and injectable options as part of a provider-guided approach to energy, recovery, and long-term wellness. NAD+ is a coenzyme involved in energy production and metabolism, and the therapy may support stamina, mental clarity, and recovery for adults experiencing fatigue or stress-related decline. Patients begin with a consultation to review health history and goals.

WESTMINSTER, CO - November 17, 2026 - Lifetime Healthcare and Medical in Westminster, CO, offers NAD+ therapy as part of its approach to energy, recovery, and long-term wellness. The clinic's focus on cellular health centers on NAD+, a coenzyme involved in energy production and metabolism. Provider-guided NAD+ therapy may support stamina, mental clarity, and recovery for patients experiencing fatigue or stress-related decline. With delivery options that include IV and injectable routes, the clinic gives adults across the northwest Denver metro area a structured path toward sustained vitality.

Why Energy and Recovery Are Top Concerns for Westminster Adults

For many working adults in Westminster and surrounding communities, tiredness is no longer an occasional complaint. Long workdays, demanding family schedules, poor sleep, and sustained stress can leave people feeling mentally foggy and slow to bounce back, even when they eat well and exercise. Others notice that recovery takes longer after an illness or a stretch of heavy physical activity.

NAD+, short for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is found in every cell of the body. It plays a role in how cells convert nutrients into usable energy and in cellular repair processes. Research suggests that NAD+ levels may decline with age and that stress, illness, poor sleep, and alcohol use may also affect them. That has increased interest among health-conscious residents in proactive, provider-guided options that go beyond oral supplements.

How NAD+ Therapy Works at the Clinic

At Lifetime Healthcare and Medical, NAD+ therapy in Westminster, C is offered through IV infusion and injectable routes. Because these methods deliver nutrients directly into the body rather than through digestion, some patients and providers consider them when they want a more direct approach than oral products.

The clinic frames NAD+ as one part of a broader wellness plan, not a standalone fix. Patients may find that the therapy fits into a program that also addresses sleep, nutrition, movement, and stress management. Potential benefits patients may discuss with their provider include:



Support for daily stamina and sustained energy

Help with mental clarity and focus during demanding workdays

Support for recovery after illness, stress, or physically demanding routines

Hydration support when NAD+ is delivered by IV Backing for long-term cellular health and overall vitality

As with any treatment, individual experiences vary, and results are not guaranteed. Some patients report mild effects during an infusion, such as warmth or a feeling of tightness in the chest or stomach, which providers manage by adjusting the pace of delivery.

Biohacking and NAD+ Therapy in a Clinical Setting

Interest in biohacking, the practice of using data-informed habits and therapies to support energy and performance, has grown among professionals and entrepreneurs. Lifetime Healthcare and Medical includes Biohacking & NAD+ Therapy among its specialized services, with an emphasis on clinical oversight rather than do-it-yourself experimentation.

Every patient begins with a consultation in which a provider reviews health history, current symptoms, and wellness goals. From there, the team discusses whether NAD+ IV therapy or an injectable option may be appropriate and how it could fit alongside other care. The clinic is an integrative practice that also offers chiropractic care, spinal decompression, and acupuncture and dry needling, which allows providers to consider a patient's overall health picture.

“People come in telling us they are tired in a way that rest alone does not fix,” said Dr. Randy Snyder, DC, founder of Lifetime Healthcare and Medical.“We are not promising a quick fix. We want to understand what is going on, explain what NAD+ is and what it may support, and build a plan that makes sense for that person.”

A Provider-Guided Option Close to Home

The clinic is located at 8155 W. 94th Avenue in Westminster, which gives residents of the northwest Denver metro area local access to NAD+ therapy without traveling into downtown Denver. The practice follows a structured, consultation-first process so patients understand each step before beginning care.

“Many of our patients are professionals and business owners who stay busy and want to feel sharper and recover better,” Snyder said.“They ask good questions about what is evidence-based and what is hype. Our job is to give honest answers and keep their wellbeing at the center of every recommendation.”

Patients should know that NAD+ and IV services are generally self-pay and are usually not covered by insurance. The clinic's team can explain the consultation process and answer questions before an appointment is scheduled.

How to Schedule a Consultation

Adults in Westminster and nearby communities who want to learn more can schedule a consultation through the clinic's website or by calling the office. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Residents searching for a NAD+ therapy clinic in Westminster, Colorad can find directions and contact details through the clinic's Google Business Profile.

About Lifetime Healthcare and Medical

Lifetime Healthcare and Medical is an integrative chiropractic and wellness practice located in Westminster, CO. Founded by Dr. Randy Snyder, DC, the practice offers chiropractic care, spinal decompression, acupuncture and dry needling, and NAD+ therapy, among other services. The clinic is committed to providing patients in Westminster and surrounding areas with provider-guided, non-surgical options that support recovery, energy, and long-term wellness.