France Restricts Fireworks as Student Protests Continue
(MENAFN) France has imposed a nationwide prohibition on selling and using fireworks and other pyrotechnic materials through Nov. 27, citing concerns about potential public disturbances linked to ongoing school and university demonstrations and blockades, the Interior Ministry announced Monday.
According to the ministry, the measure was introduced through a decree signed by the prime minister and published on Nov. 15. Its primary objective is to “prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order” during protests and blockades taking place around secondary schools and universities.
The nationwide ban applies to both the distribution and use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic products. The restrictions will remain effective “until and including Nov. 27,” the ministry confirmed.
However, certain exceptions have been established for “professionals holding the required approvals and qualifications,” alongside relevant public authorities, the ministry clarified.
The decision follows a wave of student-organized demonstrations and school blockades that have spread across France since the middle of September.
Students participating in the protests are demanding increased teaching staff, improved school infrastructure, and better educational conditions. Some of the demonstrations have also resulted in confrontations and incidents of property damage.
According to the ministry, the measure was introduced through a decree signed by the prime minister and published on Nov. 15. Its primary objective is to “prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order” during protests and blockades taking place around secondary schools and universities.
The nationwide ban applies to both the distribution and use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic products. The restrictions will remain effective “until and including Nov. 27,” the ministry confirmed.
However, certain exceptions have been established for “professionals holding the required approvals and qualifications,” alongside relevant public authorities, the ministry clarified.
The decision follows a wave of student-organized demonstrations and school blockades that have spread across France since the middle of September.
Students participating in the protests are demanding increased teaching staff, improved school infrastructure, and better educational conditions. Some of the demonstrations have also resulted in confrontations and incidents of property damage.
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