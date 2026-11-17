MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Securing adequate funding and creating the right conditions for implementation remain the main challenges in addressing climate change, rather than a lack of available solutions, particularly as countries seek to turn climate plans into practical projects, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Environment Omar Arabiyat said.

Arabiyat made the remarks during his participation in a high-level event of the Belém Mission to 1.5 C, held on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31). He presented Jordan's updated Third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 3.0), describing it as a practical framework ready for implementation, with a target of reducing emissions by 31 percent by 2035.

He announced that Jordan is working to establish a national platform to bring partners' efforts together and strengthen coordination among them. He also said that hosting the Green Climate Fund's regional office in Jordan would help improve access to climate finance, particularly for countries hosting refugees.

During a high-level session, Arabiyat highlighted Jordan's partnership with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) in addressing short-lived climate pollutants and reducing methane emissions.

He explained that the national plan includes measures to tackle climate pollutants, including reducing methane emissions from landfills, phasing down hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), building on Jordan's early ratification of the Kigali Amendment, and reducing nitrous oxide emissions from industrial activities.

Arabiyat said implementing these measures would contribute to reducing emissions by more than one million tonnes annually by 2035. He called on the coalition to support the development of a package of bankable projects, particularly in landfill gas recovery and improving the efficiency of cooling systems, and to connect these projects with international financing sources to accelerate implementation and advance Jordan's climate targets.

//Petra// WH