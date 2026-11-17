Asian Technology Shares Slide as Nvidia Results Approach
(MENAFN) Asian technology and semiconductor stocks recorded substantial losses on Monday as investors grew increasingly cautious ahead of Nvidia's upcoming quarterly earnings announcement. Concerns surrounding the company's leadership transition also contributed to weakening confidence in artificial intelligence-related investments.
South Korea's major chipmakers came under significant pressure, with SK Hynix losing 4.3% and Samsung Electronics declining 4.5%. The benchmark Kospi finished the session 3.59% lower at 5,100.50 points.
Japanese technology shares followed a similar downward trend. Memory chip producer Kioxia dropped 7.7%, while SoftBank Group, a major technology investor, shed 3.7%. The Nikkei 225 also retreated 2.4%, ending at 59,662.02 points and falling below the 60,000-point threshold.
Companies involved in manufacturing semiconductor equipment experienced even steeper declines in Japan. Advantest shares plunged approximately 11.1%, Lasertec fell more than 12.8%, and Tokyo Electron lost 7%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also faced selling pressure, with its shares declining 5.7% as investors scaled back their positions in artificial intelligence-related companies before Nvidia releases its financial results.
Reflecting Taiwan's significant reliance on the semiconductor sector, the benchmark Taiex dropped approximately 6%.
However, trading across the wider region was not uniformly negative. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained around 0.5%, moving against the broader regional downturn, while the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China declined approximately 1%.
South Korea's major chipmakers came under significant pressure, with SK Hynix losing 4.3% and Samsung Electronics declining 4.5%. The benchmark Kospi finished the session 3.59% lower at 5,100.50 points.
Japanese technology shares followed a similar downward trend. Memory chip producer Kioxia dropped 7.7%, while SoftBank Group, a major technology investor, shed 3.7%. The Nikkei 225 also retreated 2.4%, ending at 59,662.02 points and falling below the 60,000-point threshold.
Companies involved in manufacturing semiconductor equipment experienced even steeper declines in Japan. Advantest shares plunged approximately 11.1%, Lasertec fell more than 12.8%, and Tokyo Electron lost 7%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) also faced selling pressure, with its shares declining 5.7% as investors scaled back their positions in artificial intelligence-related companies before Nvidia releases its financial results.
Reflecting Taiwan's significant reliance on the semiconductor sector, the benchmark Taiex dropped approximately 6%.
However, trading across the wider region was not uniformly negative. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained around 0.5%, moving against the broader regional downturn, while the Shanghai Composite Index in mainland China declined approximately 1%.
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