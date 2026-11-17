MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Arab Thought Forum took part in the Arab Conference on Tolerance and Peace, held at the headquarters of the League of Arab States in Cairo in cooperation with the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace (GCTP), to mark the International Day for Tolerance and launch the "Arab Declaration on Tolerance and Peace." During the conference, the Forum's Acting Secretary-General Amani Jarar delivered a presentation titled "From Tolerance as an Ethical Value to Peace as a Civilizational Responsibility: Toward an Arab Vision That Transcends Differences." Jarar stressed that genuine tolerance goes beyond simply accepting differences, emphasizing that it requires mutual recognition of human dignity and rights. She noted that lasting peace cannot be achieved without justice, the protection of rights, and a stronger culture of dialogue and diversity.

She also proposed establishing an "Arab Observatory for the Culture of Tolerance and Peace" as a joint knowledge-based initiative involving the League of Arab States, the GCTP, and Arab intellectual and academic institutions.

The proposed observatory would monitor indicators of tolerance, assess the impact of relevant initiatives, and produce policy papers, educational programmes and dialogue initiatives aimed at promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence.

The Forum's participation reflects its continued efforts to advance intellectual dialogue across the Arab world, strengthen cooperation among intellectual institutions, and translate shared human values into practical initiatives that contribute to building more open, just and cohesive Arab societies.

//Petra// WH