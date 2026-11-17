MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan-EU Investment Conference 2026, scheduled to take place in the Kingdom next Thursday, represents an important opportunity to strengthen Jordan's position as an investment destination and open new avenues for economic cooperation and partnerships between the two sides, particularly in transport, logistics and supply chains, Chairman of the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC), Daifallah Abu Aqouleh, said.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Abu Aqouleh said the conference, which is bringing together senior officials, investors, and representatives of companies and financial and economic institutions, reflects confidence in Jordan's economy and the investment opportunities it offers.

He stressed that the next phase should focus on translating the conference's outcomes into tangible investment projects that stimulate economic growth, create jobs and enhance the competitiveness of productive and service sectors.

Abu Aqouleh described the customs clearance and freight transport sector as a key pillar of the trade and investment system, serving as a vital link between local, regional and international markets.

He noted that increased investment and the expansion of industrial and commercial projects would have a positive impact on import, export, transport, shipping and customs clearance activities, generating more business and opportunities for companies operating in the sector.

He also called for the transport and logistics sector to feature prominently in the conference's outcomes by attracting quality investments to upgrade logistics infrastructure, modernize transport fleets, develop warehouses and storage and distribution centers, and accelerate digital transformation and customs automation. Such improvements, he said, would help reduce transport and customs clearance costs while speeding up the movement of goods.

Abu Aqouleh pointed to Jordan's strategic geographic location, infrastructure, border crossings and trade agreements as factors that position the Kingdom to become an important regional hub for re-export, logistics services and trade connectivity between Europe and countries across the region.

Achieving this potential, he added, requires continued efforts to improve the business environment, streamline procedures and strengthen public-private sector partnerships.

He stressed that the conference offers Jordan an important opportunity to expand its international economic partnerships, while enabling the customs clearance and freight transport sector to play a central role in the next phase of investment, supporting national economic interests and reinforcing the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for trade, transport and logistics services.

//Petra// WH