MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Police authorities have reshuffled the personnel of the Ababeel Force, established to curb street crime in the city. Under the new arrangement, Ababeel Force personnel have been transferred back to various police stations, while officers performing general duty at police stations have been assigned responsibilities within the force.

According to sources, the reshuffle was carried out due to administrative reasons and various complaints. The Ababeel Force was established to prevent street robberies and other crimes and ensure the safety of citizens. For this purpose, its personnel were provided with motorcycles, weapons and other necessary equipment.

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Sources said the responsibilities of the force's personnel were changed because street crime had not witnessed any significant decline.

The police stations from which personnel have been transferred include Budh Bher, Urmar, Daudzai, Tatara, Sarband, Inqilab, Nasir Bagh, Rahman Baba, Shahpur, Phandu, Mathra, Regi, RMT, Agha Mir Jani Shah, Matani, Kotwali, Khazana, Gulberg and West, among others.

An attempt was made to obtain the police authorities' official موقف on the matter; however, no response had been received by the time this report was filed.