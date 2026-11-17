Peshawar Police Reshuffle Ababeel Force Amid Street Crime Concerns
According to sources, the reshuffle was carried out due to administrative reasons and various complaints. The Ababeel Force was established to prevent street robberies and other crimes and ensure the safety of citizens. For this purpose, its personnel were provided with motorcycles, weapons and other necessary equipment.
Also Read: Inside the Battagram Forest Controversy: Inquiry Finds No Evidence of Illegal Logging
Sources said the responsibilities of the force's personnel were changed because street crime had not witnessed any significant decline.
The police stations from which personnel have been transferred include Budh Bher, Urmar, Daudzai, Tatara, Sarband, Inqilab, Nasir Bagh, Rahman Baba, Shahpur, Phandu, Mathra, Regi, RMT, Agha Mir Jani Shah, Matani, Kotwali, Khazana, Gulberg and West, among others.
An attempt was made to obtain the police authorities' official موقف on the matter; however, no response had been received by the time this report was filed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment