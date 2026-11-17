MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Swat: A case has emerged at Saidu Sharif Hospital involving the appointment of a security in-charge through a fake letter issued in the name of an intelligence agency. Police have arrested two security guards and registered a case against them.

According to police, the fake letter directed the hospital administration to appoint an employee named Saeed Ali as the security in-charge.

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Acting on the letter, the Medical Superintendent appointed him to the position. However, subsequent verification revealed that the letter was fake.

During the investigation, two security guards, Saeed Ali and Fayyaz, were allegedly found involved in the matter. Police have arrested both suspects, while further investigation is underway.