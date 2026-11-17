Police Arrest Two Guards Over Forged Appointment Letter At Saidu Sharif Hospital
According to police, the fake letter directed the hospital administration to appoint an employee named Saeed Ali as the security in-charge.
Also Read: Peshawar Police Reshuffle Ababeel Force Amid Street Crime Concerns
Acting on the letter, the Medical Superintendent appointed him to the position. However, subsequent verification revealed that the letter was fake.
During the investigation, two security guards, Saeed Ali and Fayyaz, were allegedly found involved in the matter. Police have arrested both suspects, while further investigation is underway.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment