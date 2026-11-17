MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed Australian Shane Deitz as the new head coach of the national women's cricket team. He will take charge ahead of the upcoming bilateral series against the West Indies.

Shane Deitz previously served as head coach of the West Indies women's cricket team. Under his coaching, the West Indies reached the semi-finals of the 2024 and 2026 Women's T20 World Cups.

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The 51-year-old Australian coach has also worked with the women's cricket teams of Bangladesh and the Netherlands. He has also served as a high-performance coach at Cricket Wellington in New Zealand.

Expressing his happiness over his appointment, Deitz said his goal is to prepare the Pakistan women's team to deliver world-class performances at the 2028 T20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Pakistan.