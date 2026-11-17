UN Rights Chief Calls for Urgent Global Rules on Autonomous Weapons
(MENAFN) UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday called on governments to accelerate efforts to negotiate a legally binding international agreement governing autonomous weapons, cautioning that opportunities to introduce meaningful protections are becoming increasingly limited.
His appeal came ahead of the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, where he urged participating countries to launch negotiations on a binding framework establishing explicit bans and limitations on these systems.
“A machine must never have the power to decide whether a human being survives or dies,” Turk said in a statement.
He advocated banning autonomous weapons developed or deployed to select human beings as targets, along with systems whose operations and consequences "cannot be fully understood, predicted, explained or controlled by humans."
Turk cautioned that allowing such technologies to operate without adequate human oversight could threaten fundamental rights, including the right to life and human dignity, while weakening mechanisms for accountability over the use of force.
“Human judgement and responsibility must remain at the centre of decisions involving the use of force,” he said.
The UN official also raised objections to deploying autonomous lethal and non-lethal weapons in law enforcement operations, arguing that machines lack the ability to determine whether using force is justified or whether less harmful measures could achieve the same objective.
His appeal came ahead of the seventh Review Conference of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, where he urged participating countries to launch negotiations on a binding framework establishing explicit bans and limitations on these systems.
“A machine must never have the power to decide whether a human being survives or dies,” Turk said in a statement.
He advocated banning autonomous weapons developed or deployed to select human beings as targets, along with systems whose operations and consequences "cannot be fully understood, predicted, explained or controlled by humans."
Turk cautioned that allowing such technologies to operate without adequate human oversight could threaten fundamental rights, including the right to life and human dignity, while weakening mechanisms for accountability over the use of force.
“Human judgement and responsibility must remain at the centre of decisions involving the use of force,” he said.
The UN official also raised objections to deploying autonomous lethal and non-lethal weapons in law enforcement operations, arguing that machines lack the ability to determine whether using force is justified or whether less harmful measures could achieve the same objective.
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