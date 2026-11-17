MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City State Administration (KMDA) reported this on Telegram.

According to the statement, the enemy attack damaged critical infrastructure systems, causing disruptions to water and heating supplies in some districts.

In the Holosiivskyi district, the Southern Bridge was damaged. Traffic across the bridge has been suspended.

In the Desnianskyi district, the Northern Bridge was damaged. Traffic across the bridge has been suspended in both directions. In addition, falling debris caused a fire in the courtyard of a 16-story residential building.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a fire reportedly broke out in warehouse facilities as a result of falling debris.

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In the Obolonskyi district, two fires were reported, apparently caused by falling debris. One of the fires broke out in warehouse facilities.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), a 34-year-old man was injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv. He has been hospitalized.

Information about the extent of the damage and possible additional casualties is still being clarified. All necessary municipal emergency services are working at the affected locations.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with missiles twice overnight on November 17. Above-ground metro infrastructure was damaged, and service on the Green Line between Osokorky and Chervonyi Khutir stations was suspended.

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