MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook.

Russian forces carried out two missile strikes and 90 airstrikes, dropping 262 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian troops deployed 9,018 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,284 shelling attacks.

The following settlements came under Russian fire: Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Koreniok, Neskuchne, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Luzhky, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Sopych, Bezsalivka, Yablunivka, Oleksiivka, Mala Korchakivka, Hirky, Seredyna-Buda, Prohres, Brusky, Myropillia, Vovkivka, Simeikchyne, Iskryskivshchyna, Vilna Sloboda, Kozache and Atynske in the Sumy region, as well as Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes also targeted Khotin, Pustohorod and Bytytsia.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces and artillery struck two concentrations of Russian personnel and military equipment, one UAV control center and two Russian artillery systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces carried out four strikes using eight guided aerial bombs and conducted 18 shelling attacks, one of which involved multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled two Russian attacks in the direction of Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops launched four attacks near Zarichne and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces carried out four attacks in the direction of Ozerne and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian troops launched one assault in the direction of Popasne.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, four Russian attacks were recorded, with Russian forces conducting offensive operations in the area of Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian forces strike Ilsky Oil Refinery, two oil depots in Russia's Rostov region

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces launched 13 attacks, attempting to advance near Toretske, Vilne, Dobropillia, Svitly, Molodetske, and toward Kucheriv Yar, Hruzke, Myrne and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, no Russian assault operations were recorded.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces attacked six times, attempting to advance toward Ternuvate, Dolynka and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors, Russian forces did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

Photo: AFU General Staff

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total estimated combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 17, 2026, have reached approximately 1,627,040 personnel.