MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ASTRA reported this on Telegram.

According to an OSINT analysis by ASTRA, the Russian-installed authorities in temporarily occupied Crimea reported a second Ukrainian attack on the bridge across the Kerch Strait. The bridge had already been targeted on November 16, prompting restrictions on vehicle traffic. However, trains and buses continued to operate, although with delays.

The bridge came under attack again overnight on November 17, reportedly in a missile strike involving several missiles, according to monitoring channels.

used by Russian forces for military logistics destroyed near Huliaipol

An ASTRA OSINT analyst examined a video purportedly capturing the moment the Crimean Bridge was struck and concluded that the same arch targeted the previous day had been hit again.

One of the arches was reportedly deformed in the earlier attack. Most traffic between Crimea and Russia's Krasnodar Krai region is currently being diverted through the Kerch ferry crossing.

A missile threat alert is currently in effect for the Crimean Bridge and the Taman Peninsula.

Serhii Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of Crimea, confirmed the attack, announcing that traffic across the bridge had been suspended and urging people to avoid traveling.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, also issued a statement on Telegram, urging anyone planning to travel from Crimea to mainland Russia to postpone their journey. Like Aksyonov, he said he would provide further details in the morning.

As Ukrinform reported, the Crimean Bridge was closed following an attack on November 16.

Photo: ASTRA