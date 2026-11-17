MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, met on November 16 with military personnel who had been awarded senior military ranks under a relevant presidential decree.

The Defense Ministry announced the meeting.

During the event, the presidential decree dated November 7, 2026, awarding the senior military ranks of Lieutenant General and Major General to servicemen of the Defense Ministry, as well as the corresponding order of the defense minister, were read out.

The newly promoted officers were subsequently presented with their new ranks.

Colonel General Hasanov conveyed congratulations from Azerbaijan's Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and wished the officers success in their future military service.

The officers expressed their gratitude to President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the Defense Ministry's leadership, for the confidence placed in them.