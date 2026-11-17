Israeli Soldiers Raid Homes, Assault Elderly Man in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) Israeli troops fired toward civilian homes, beat an elderly man and raided houses during an early Tuesday incursion into southern Syria, Al Ekhbariya TV reported.
A column of 23 military vehicles pushed into the village of Maariya in western Daraa province, where soldiers searched homes and fired into the air, the channel said.
Troops also beat an elderly man and damaged his vehicle on the road between the villages of Abidin and Maariya, according to the report.
Online videos showed Israeli forces shooting toward civilian homes in nearby Koya.
Al Ekhbariya further reported that soldiers stationed at the Al-Jazira barracks opened fire toward farmland between Koya and Maariya. Two artillery shells hit agricultural land in the same area, while Israeli helicopters fired toward the plains around Koya.
Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has widened its military footprint in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and moved into parts of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territory, condemning the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and of the agreement.
A column of 23 military vehicles pushed into the village of Maariya in western Daraa province, where soldiers searched homes and fired into the air, the channel said.
Troops also beat an elderly man and damaged his vehicle on the road between the villages of Abidin and Maariya, according to the report.
Online videos showed Israeli forces shooting toward civilian homes in nearby Koya.
Al Ekhbariya further reported that soldiers stationed at the Al-Jazira barracks opened fire toward farmland between Koya and Maariya. Two artillery shells hit agricultural land in the same area, while Israeli helicopters fired toward the plains around Koya.
Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has widened its military footprint in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and moved into parts of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
Damascus has repeatedly demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from Syrian territory, condemning the incursions as violations of its sovereignty and of the agreement.
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