Israeli Army Kidnaps Lebanese Brothers, Launch Airstrikes Across Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli forces abducted two Lebanese brothers from the southern town of Shebaa on Monday, while Israeli military aircraft and drones carried out attacks in eastern and southern parts of the country, according to Lebanese media reports.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli unit moved toward the Al-Qateh area on the outskirts of Shebaa during the morning before detaining two brothers belonging to the Hamdan family.
The soldiers reportedly entered and searched the family's residence before taking the two men away and leaving the area.
Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike at dawn targeting the Mahallat Al-Shaara area, located toward the eastern mountain range in the Baalbek district.
No injuries or damage to property were immediately reported following the bombardment.
The Israeli military said the operation targeted “a shipment of weapons” allegedly destined for Hezbollah in the Janta area near the border between Lebanon and Syria.
Separately, an Israeli drone carried out two bombing attacks on the outskirts of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, dropping two bombs in separate incidents less than five minutes apart, NNA reported.
The agency also reported an explosion involving an Israeli drone over the Al-Rajm area in Mayfadoun, without providing further information about possible casualties or property damage.
Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that an Israeli unit moved toward the Al-Qateh area on the outskirts of Shebaa during the morning before detaining two brothers belonging to the Hamdan family.
The soldiers reportedly entered and searched the family's residence before taking the two men away and leaving the area.
Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike at dawn targeting the Mahallat Al-Shaara area, located toward the eastern mountain range in the Baalbek district.
No injuries or damage to property were immediately reported following the bombardment.
The Israeli military said the operation targeted “a shipment of weapons” allegedly destined for Hezbollah in the Janta area near the border between Lebanon and Syria.
Separately, an Israeli drone carried out two bombing attacks on the outskirts of Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon, dropping two bombs in separate incidents less than five minutes apart, NNA reported.
The agency also reported an explosion involving an Israeli drone over the Al-Rajm area in Mayfadoun, without providing further information about possible casualties or property damage.
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