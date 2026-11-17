Arab Lawmaker Tibi Secures Temporary Knesset Deputy Speaker Position
(MENAFN) Arab member of the Israeli Knesset Ahmad Tibi was named a temporary deputy speaker on Monday, overcoming objections from members of the governing coalition, according to Israeli media reports.
The parliament's Arrangements Committee endorsed a slate of nine interim deputy speakers with 13 votes in favor and nine against, following a contentious discussion, according to Israel National News.
Opposition representatives backed the proposed appointments, while lawmakers belonging to the governing coalition rejected the list.
However, because all nine candidates were included in a single voting process rather than considered separately, nominees affiliated with Likud and ultra-Orthodox parties also secured approval despite the coalition's objections to the proposal.
The approved candidates were Eitan Ginzburg, Ahmad Tibi, Yair Fink, Walid Taha, Limor Son Har-Melech, Michael Malkieli, Oded Forer, Yitzhak Pindrus and Boaz Bismuth.
Before the committee reached its decision, coalition lawmakers had voiced objections specifically to Tibi's inclusion.
Tibi heads the Arab Movement for Change, commonly known as Ta'al, and has been a member of the Knesset since 1999. He has also previously served as one of the parliament's deputy speakers.
The appointments come in the aftermath of Israel's Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, which produced a fragmented Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, compared with 48 seats for the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot and 19 seats held by Arab parties.
The parliament's Arrangements Committee endorsed a slate of nine interim deputy speakers with 13 votes in favor and nine against, following a contentious discussion, according to Israel National News.
Opposition representatives backed the proposed appointments, while lawmakers belonging to the governing coalition rejected the list.
However, because all nine candidates were included in a single voting process rather than considered separately, nominees affiliated with Likud and ultra-Orthodox parties also secured approval despite the coalition's objections to the proposal.
The approved candidates were Eitan Ginzburg, Ahmad Tibi, Yair Fink, Walid Taha, Limor Son Har-Melech, Michael Malkieli, Oded Forer, Yitzhak Pindrus and Boaz Bismuth.
Before the committee reached its decision, coalition lawmakers had voiced objections specifically to Tibi's inclusion.
Tibi heads the Arab Movement for Change, commonly known as Ta'al, and has been a member of the Knesset since 1999. He has also previously served as one of the parliament's deputy speakers.
The appointments come in the aftermath of Israel's Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, which produced a fragmented Knesset. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member parliament, compared with 48 seats for the bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot and 19 seats held by Arab parties.
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