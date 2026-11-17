Mexican President Visits China for APEC Talks with Xi
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum arrived in southern China on Monday to participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where she is expected to hold discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping against the backdrop of growing trade tensions between the two nations.
Sheinbaum arrived in Shenzhen, located in Guangdong province, according to reports from state-run CGTN.
Mexico's presidency announced on Nov. 12 that the two leaders would conduct bilateral discussions during the Nov. 18-19 gathering, with their agenda expected to cover technological development, renewable energy, environmental initiatives and scientific cooperation.
The planned meeting follows Mexico's parliamentary approval of import duties reaching 50% on more than 1,400 products originating from China and other countries that do not maintain free trade agreements with Mexico.
Introduced in January, the tariffs apply to several product categories, including vehicles, automotive components, textiles, footwear and household appliances.
Beijing has criticized the trade restrictions, while the Mexican government maintains that the measures are necessary to support and safeguard domestic manufacturing industries.
China ranks as Mexico's second-largest import supplier after the United States, with annual bilateral trade surpassing $100 billion since 2023.
The visit marks Sheinbaum's first trip to China since assuming the presidency. She is also expected to present her administration's Plan Mexico, an investment strategy designed to encourage economic development and attract capital.
According to the Mexican presidency, her schedule additionally includes meetings with senior officials from Canada, Australia and Vietnam.
Sheinbaum arrived in Shenzhen, located in Guangdong province, according to reports from state-run CGTN.
Mexico's presidency announced on Nov. 12 that the two leaders would conduct bilateral discussions during the Nov. 18-19 gathering, with their agenda expected to cover technological development, renewable energy, environmental initiatives and scientific cooperation.
The planned meeting follows Mexico's parliamentary approval of import duties reaching 50% on more than 1,400 products originating from China and other countries that do not maintain free trade agreements with Mexico.
Introduced in January, the tariffs apply to several product categories, including vehicles, automotive components, textiles, footwear and household appliances.
Beijing has criticized the trade restrictions, while the Mexican government maintains that the measures are necessary to support and safeguard domestic manufacturing industries.
China ranks as Mexico's second-largest import supplier after the United States, with annual bilateral trade surpassing $100 billion since 2023.
The visit marks Sheinbaum's first trip to China since assuming the presidency. She is also expected to present her administration's Plan Mexico, an investment strategy designed to encourage economic development and attract capital.
According to the Mexican presidency, her schedule additionally includes meetings with senior officials from Canada, Australia and Vietnam.
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