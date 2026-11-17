MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu & Kashmir's Chief Secretary-designate, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav, is likely to assume charge on Wednesday, sources said.

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Dr. Yadav is expected to arrive in Jammu & Kashmir today and formally take over as the Chief Secretary on Wednesday, news agency KNO reported.

“He was expected to take charge immediately after the superannuation of Atal Dulloo. However, the Delhi Government requested the Union Government to allow him to continue there till November 16, as the Delhi Jal Board, which he headed, was involved in ensuring water supply arrangements during the festival season,” the sources said.

An IAS officer of 1995-btach, Dr. Sajjan Singh Yadav brings with him decades of administrative experience across diverse governance landscapes.

Over the course of his career, he has served in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Delhi, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, besides holding key assignments in the Central Government.

He has served as Deputy Commissioner of East Kameng and Tawang districts in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as South Delhi.

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During his central deputation, he served in several key ministries, including Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Women and Child Development, Heavy Industries, and Corporate Affairs.

He has spent a significant part of his career in the Union Finance Ministry.

Yadav has a strong academic background in public policy and administration. He holds an MBA from the University of Delhi, a Master's degree in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota, and a doctorate in Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Apart from his administrative career, Dr. Yadav has a keen interest in writing and has authored two books: India's Vaccine Growth Story: From Cowpox to Vaccine Maitri and Scaling Mount UPSC: 7 IAS Officers' Journeys.