IMF Chief Highlights Risks of AI-Driven Economic Growth
(MENAFN) International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned Monday that the global economy's increasing reliance on artificial intelligence investment could create financial stability risks if confidence in the sector begins to deteriorate.
In an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines, Georgieva cautioned that a sharp decline in AI-related spending could negatively affect worldwide economic growth.
"We have a world economy that is standing on one leg on the AI leg. If this leg wobbles, that can lead to financial stability troubles," she said.
Georgieva also highlighted the expansion of circular financing arrangements across the AI industry, which have now exceeded $1 trillion, with approximately two-thirds of the funding reportedly coming from debt.
These financial arrangements involve AI companies investing in other businesses within the same sector, which subsequently spend the received capital on purchasing semiconductors, computing resources and other services from their investors. This creates interconnected financial relationships between companies.
"It's not a huge size, but it is a rapid increase," Georgieva said.
The IMF chief further warned that market expectations surrounding artificial intelligence are advancing faster than the technology's proven capabilities. She cautioned that the growing gap between investor optimism and actual technological performance could leave financial markets exposed to potential corrections as company valuations continue to climb.
In an interview with CNBC on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in the Philippines, Georgieva cautioned that a sharp decline in AI-related spending could negatively affect worldwide economic growth.
"We have a world economy that is standing on one leg on the AI leg. If this leg wobbles, that can lead to financial stability troubles," she said.
Georgieva also highlighted the expansion of circular financing arrangements across the AI industry, which have now exceeded $1 trillion, with approximately two-thirds of the funding reportedly coming from debt.
These financial arrangements involve AI companies investing in other businesses within the same sector, which subsequently spend the received capital on purchasing semiconductors, computing resources and other services from their investors. This creates interconnected financial relationships between companies.
"It's not a huge size, but it is a rapid increase," Georgieva said.
The IMF chief further warned that market expectations surrounding artificial intelligence are advancing faster than the technology's proven capabilities. She cautioned that the growing gap between investor optimism and actual technological performance could leave financial markets exposed to potential corrections as company valuations continue to climb.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment