Vance Says Trump Will Not Allow Drawn-Out War With Iran
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance pledged Monday that President Donald Trump will not let the conflict with Iran harden into an open-ended military commitment. He rejected calls for a prolonged US presence and said the administration will avoid another “forever war.”
Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Vance said he and Trump are fully aligned on where the conflict is heading. He stressed that the president aims to end the war, not let it grind on as a long-term engagement.
“My prediction is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,” he said.
“What I feel quite confident about the president of the United States -- and again, there’s no daylight here -- is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war,” he added.
His remarks come as the US and Iran remain locked in a military standoff, with debate growing over what the conflict costs and how long it will last.
“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment,” Vance said.
He took aim at critics and foreign policy hawks he accused of wanting the US to stay engaged indefinitely. He said the administration had made a clear promise to voters to steer clear of drawn-out overseas wars.
“Despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever, we’re not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn’t,” he said.
Vance also voiced confidence that Trump will end the war with “great results” for the American people.
‘I’m happy to be a heat shield’ for Trump
Vance also responded to criticism of the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict and its possible political fallout for Republicans after the 2026 midterm elections.
Asked whether he and Trump differ over the war, he dismissed the idea, saying senior administration officials are in agreement.
He conceded, however, that the conflict has carried a political price, chiefly in higher gasoline and energy costs.
“Politically, yes, and I think the president himself has absolutely said this as well. There was a political cost: the higher gas prices, the higher energy prices,” he said.
The vice president also pushed back on criticism aimed at him over a memorandum of understanding related to Iran, suggesting some critics were targeting him as a stand-in for attacking Trump.
“I’m happy to be a heat shield for the president of the United States,” Vance said.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Vance said he and Trump are fully aligned on where the conflict is heading. He stressed that the president aims to end the war, not let it grind on as a long-term engagement.
“My prediction is that whatever the president ultimately decides to do, there are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,” he said.
“What I feel quite confident about the president of the United States -- and again, there’s no daylight here -- is that whatever he ultimately decides to do, however he ultimately decides to bring the conflict to a close, he is not going to let this become a forever war,” he added.
His remarks come as the US and Iran remain locked in a military standoff, with debate growing over what the conflict costs and how long it will last.
“We are not going to allow this to become a 10- or 15-year commitment, or frankly, even a two-year commitment,” Vance said.
He took aim at critics and foreign policy hawks he accused of wanting the US to stay engaged indefinitely. He said the administration had made a clear promise to voters to steer clear of drawn-out overseas wars.
“Despite the fact that a lot of neoconservatives and a lot of other people want us to stay there forever, we’re not going to stay there forever. We promised we wouldn’t,” he said.
Vance also voiced confidence that Trump will end the war with “great results” for the American people.
‘I’m happy to be a heat shield’ for Trump
Vance also responded to criticism of the administration’s handling of the Iran conflict and its possible political fallout for Republicans after the 2026 midterm elections.
Asked whether he and Trump differ over the war, he dismissed the idea, saying senior administration officials are in agreement.
He conceded, however, that the conflict has carried a political price, chiefly in higher gasoline and energy costs.
“Politically, yes, and I think the president himself has absolutely said this as well. There was a political cost: the higher gas prices, the higher energy prices,” he said.
The vice president also pushed back on criticism aimed at him over a memorandum of understanding related to Iran, suggesting some critics were targeting him as a stand-in for attacking Trump.
“I’m happy to be a heat shield for the president of the United States,” Vance said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment