Lapid Accuses Netanyahu of Plotting Political Coup Against Arab Parties
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday accused caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to undermine the country's democratic process through actions against Arab political parties and activists, as well as efforts to challenge the credibility of Knesset election results.
Lapid's allegations followed an investigative report broadcast Sunday by Israel's Channel 12, which examined security and police operations targeting Arab political figures and an alleged attempt to monitor the communications of five Arab lawmakers on election day, Oct. 27.
Reacting to the findings, Lapid wrote on the US-based social media platform X: “As more and more details emerge, it becomes clear: this was not an attempt to disrupt the elections; it was an attempted coup,”
According to the Channel 12 investigation, Ido Norden, Netanyahu's chief of staff, approached the police commissioner's office on the eve of the election to submit a complaint involving activists affiliated with the Arab United List (Ra'am).
The report said Norden also referred police officials to an intelligence contact who was subsequently identified as a former employee of the Prime Minister's Office. The individual reportedly supplied information containing accusations against the activists.
Investigators further reported that police relied on the submitted complaint and the intelligence information to conduct arrests and searches at activists' residences, despite not having arrest or search warrants when the operations took place.
The investigation also disclosed that Shin Bet chief David Zini requested authorization on election day to intercept the telephone communications of five Arab Knesset members over suspicions of possible foreign involvement in the electoral process.
Lapid's allegations followed an investigative report broadcast Sunday by Israel's Channel 12, which examined security and police operations targeting Arab political figures and an alleged attempt to monitor the communications of five Arab lawmakers on election day, Oct. 27.
Reacting to the findings, Lapid wrote on the US-based social media platform X: “As more and more details emerge, it becomes clear: this was not an attempt to disrupt the elections; it was an attempted coup,”
According to the Channel 12 investigation, Ido Norden, Netanyahu's chief of staff, approached the police commissioner's office on the eve of the election to submit a complaint involving activists affiliated with the Arab United List (Ra'am).
The report said Norden also referred police officials to an intelligence contact who was subsequently identified as a former employee of the Prime Minister's Office. The individual reportedly supplied information containing accusations against the activists.
Investigators further reported that police relied on the submitted complaint and the intelligence information to conduct arrests and searches at activists' residences, despite not having arrest or search warrants when the operations took place.
The investigation also disclosed that Shin Bet chief David Zini requested authorization on election day to intercept the telephone communications of five Arab Knesset members over suspicions of possible foreign involvement in the electoral process.
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