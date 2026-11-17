Prominent Jewish Leader Flags Rising Criticism of Israel in Washington
(MENAFN) A leading Jewish community representative has expressed concern over what he described as “worrying signs” regarding Israel's standing within both major political parties in the United States, highlighting the growing presence of politicians critical of Israel and increasing scrutiny of US military assistance.
Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, made the comments following the organization's General Assembly, held in Washington last week, according to reports published Monday.
The event attracted approximately 2,500 delegates representing Jewish communities across the United States and Canada.
The gathering took place shortly after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which resulted in the Democratic Party securing control of both chambers of Congress, taking the House of Representatives and Senate from President Donald Trump's Republicans.
Washington's relationship with Israel emerged as a major subject of debate during the election campaign, particularly against the backdrop of continued repercussions from Israel's military offensive in Gaza.
Fingerhut characterized the election outcome as “complicated,” noting that several politicians he considers strong supporters of the Jewish community secured victories. Among them were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Nevertheless, he voiced significant reservations about the growing electoral success of Democratic figures who have criticized Israel, drawing particular attention to Abdul El-Sayed, who secured a Senate seat representing Michigan.
Fingerhut said Democratic leaders' willingness to welcome El-Sayed, rather than viewing his positions as crossing red lines, had raised “real concerns.”
Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, made the comments following the organization's General Assembly, held in Washington last week, according to reports published Monday.
The event attracted approximately 2,500 delegates representing Jewish communities across the United States and Canada.
The gathering took place shortly after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, which resulted in the Democratic Party securing control of both chambers of Congress, taking the House of Representatives and Senate from President Donald Trump's Republicans.
Washington's relationship with Israel emerged as a major subject of debate during the election campaign, particularly against the backdrop of continued repercussions from Israel's military offensive in Gaza.
Fingerhut characterized the election outcome as “complicated,” noting that several politicians he considers strong supporters of the Jewish community secured victories. Among them were House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
Nevertheless, he voiced significant reservations about the growing electoral success of Democratic figures who have criticized Israel, drawing particular attention to Abdul El-Sayed, who secured a Senate seat representing Michigan.
Fingerhut said Democratic leaders' willingness to welcome El-Sayed, rather than viewing his positions as crossing red lines, had raised “real concerns.”
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