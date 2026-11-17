China Urges Global Cooperation in AI Development, Rejects Exclusive Blocs
(MENAFN) China cautioned Monday against allowing political or ideological differences to create divisions in artificial intelligence (AI) development, urging countries to strengthen international cooperation in managing the emerging technology.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing views AI as a resource belonging to all humanity and opposes attempts to separate nations based on their political affiliations or ideological positions.
"China always believes that artificial intelligence is the common wealth of all humanity," Mao said.
She emphasized that governments should refrain from establishing exclusive alliances or introducing ideological restrictions that could hinder international collaboration in developing and regulating AI technologies.
Mao called on countries to coordinate their efforts in creating shared approaches to AI development and governance, ensuring its benefits reach populations across the world.
"Parties should join hands in promoting development and governance of AI and make it serve the common well-being of humanity," she said.
Her comments come as Beijing and Washington continue to compete over strategic AI capabilities, particularly in advanced semiconductor production, computing infrastructure and access to increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.
In a separate development, Mao addressed questions regarding a possible summit between Chinese and US leaders, confirming that diplomatic contacts between the two governments were ongoing.
"Both sides are in communication in this regard," she said, without disclosing any further information about potential arrangements, including the meeting's timing or location.
Speaking at a regular press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said Beijing views AI as a resource belonging to all humanity and opposes attempts to separate nations based on their political affiliations or ideological positions.
"China always believes that artificial intelligence is the common wealth of all humanity," Mao said.
She emphasized that governments should refrain from establishing exclusive alliances or introducing ideological restrictions that could hinder international collaboration in developing and regulating AI technologies.
Mao called on countries to coordinate their efforts in creating shared approaches to AI development and governance, ensuring its benefits reach populations across the world.
"Parties should join hands in promoting development and governance of AI and make it serve the common well-being of humanity," she said.
Her comments come as Beijing and Washington continue to compete over strategic AI capabilities, particularly in advanced semiconductor production, computing infrastructure and access to increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence systems.
In a separate development, Mao addressed questions regarding a possible summit between Chinese and US leaders, confirming that diplomatic contacts between the two governments were ongoing.
"Both sides are in communication in this regard," she said, without disclosing any further information about potential arrangements, including the meeting's timing or location.
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