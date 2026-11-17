Lieberman Takes Charge of Israeli Knesset Foreign Affairs Committee
(MENAFN) Avigdor Lieberman, head of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party and an opposition figure, was elected Monday to lead the Israeli Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
The Israeli parliament confirmed his appointment through its official website, although details of the voting process were not immediately disclosed.
Lieberman, who previously served as Israel's defense minister, belongs to the opposition Change Bloc, which participated in last October's elections.
The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee holds a prominent position within the Knesset and is frequently described as the parliament's "mini-Knesset" because of its extensive responsibilities.
According to the Knesset's website, its oversight covers Israel's military and security institutions, diplomatic affairs and intelligence organizations.
Its jurisdiction extends to the Defense Ministry, the Israeli military, the Foreign Ministry, as well as intelligence agencies including Mossad and Shin Bet.
The committee is also responsible for examining defense spending, authorizing emergency regulations and preparing legislation related to national security matters.
Its discussions additionally cover sensitive domestic issues, including compulsory military service and the legal status of the ultra-Orthodox Haredi community.
Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers are seeking to elect a new Knesset speaker on Tuesday, replacing Amir Ohana, who represents the Likud party led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Israeli parliament confirmed his appointment through its official website, although details of the voting process were not immediately disclosed.
Lieberman, who previously served as Israel's defense minister, belongs to the opposition Change Bloc, which participated in last October's elections.
The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee holds a prominent position within the Knesset and is frequently described as the parliament's "mini-Knesset" because of its extensive responsibilities.
According to the Knesset's website, its oversight covers Israel's military and security institutions, diplomatic affairs and intelligence organizations.
Its jurisdiction extends to the Defense Ministry, the Israeli military, the Foreign Ministry, as well as intelligence agencies including Mossad and Shin Bet.
The committee is also responsible for examining defense spending, authorizing emergency regulations and preparing legislation related to national security matters.
Its discussions additionally cover sensitive domestic issues, including compulsory military service and the legal status of the ultra-Orthodox Haredi community.
Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers are seeking to elect a new Knesset speaker on Tuesday, replacing Amir Ohana, who represents the Likud party led by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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