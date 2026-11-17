Japanese PM Attends ASEAN Summit During Philippines Visit
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in the Philippines to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit, according to local media reports.
Following her engagements in Manila, Takaichi is expected to travel to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During her visit, she will also join the Philippines in co-chairing the Asia Zero Emission Community, an initiative established by Tokyo to promote decarbonization efforts.
However, Takaichi is not expected to hold official bilateral discussions with Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the two-day APEC gathering begins Wednesday, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.
Before departing from Tokyo's Haneda airport, the Japanese leader outlined her diplomatic priorities, telling reporters: "As the world faces historic changes, I will promote Japan's efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and confirm cooperation with other countries toward that goal,"
Indian Prime Minister Also Heads To ASEAN Summit
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also left New Delhi for Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.
Before his departure, Modi highlighted the importance of India's engagement with Southeast Asian nations, describing the relationship as "at the heart of India's Act East Policy."
“Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations,” said Modi.
Following her engagements in Manila, Takaichi is expected to travel to China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
During her visit, she will also join the Philippines in co-chairing the Asia Zero Emission Community, an initiative established by Tokyo to promote decarbonization efforts.
However, Takaichi is not expected to hold official bilateral discussions with Xi Jinping in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, where the two-day APEC gathering begins Wednesday, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.
Before departing from Tokyo's Haneda airport, the Japanese leader outlined her diplomatic priorities, telling reporters: "As the world faces historic changes, I will promote Japan's efforts to maintain and strengthen a free and open international order based on the rule of law and confirm cooperation with other countries toward that goal,"
Indian Prime Minister Also Heads To ASEAN Summit
Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also left New Delhi for Manila to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.
Before his departure, Modi highlighted the importance of India's engagement with Southeast Asian nations, describing the relationship as "at the heart of India's Act East Policy."
“Our ties, rooted in centuries of civilizational exchanges, have grown into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations,” said Modi.
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