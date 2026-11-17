Jordan Suspends Telegram Access Over Online Extremism Concerns
(MENAFN) Jordan announced Monday that it has blocked access to the Telegram messaging platform, citing efforts to prevent the spread of “extremism and radicalization” through online channels following a deadly attack on a church last month.
In a statement published by the official Petra news agency, the Public Security Directorate explained that the restriction seeks to improve cybersecurity, safeguard platform users and limit threats arising from unlawful online activities.
The directorate said the decision also aims to prevent digital services from being exploited for cybercrime, intimidation, extortion and the circulation of prohibited material, particularly content promoting “extremism and radicalization that could threaten national security.”
It emphasized that the measure falls within the framework of applicable laws and is intended to preserve public security.
Authorities also confirmed that they would continue implementing necessary measures to tackle criminal activities and legal violations occurring in cyberspace.
However, the announcement provided no indication of how long the restriction would remain effective and did not identify specific cases that directly led to the decision.
The move follows growing security concerns after an attack on Oct. 23 targeting people attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate. The incident left nine people dead and 34 others injured.
In a related development, Jordan's State Security Court sentenced three men to death on Sunday after finding them guilty of involvement in the deadly church attack.
In a statement published by the official Petra news agency, the Public Security Directorate explained that the restriction seeks to improve cybersecurity, safeguard platform users and limit threats arising from unlawful online activities.
The directorate said the decision also aims to prevent digital services from being exploited for cybercrime, intimidation, extortion and the circulation of prohibited material, particularly content promoting “extremism and radicalization that could threaten national security.”
It emphasized that the measure falls within the framework of applicable laws and is intended to preserve public security.
Authorities also confirmed that they would continue implementing necessary measures to tackle criminal activities and legal violations occurring in cyberspace.
However, the announcement provided no indication of how long the restriction would remain effective and did not identify specific cases that directly led to the decision.
The move follows growing security concerns after an attack on Oct. 23 targeting people attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in Jordan's southern Karak governorate. The incident left nine people dead and 34 others injured.
In a related development, Jordan's State Security Court sentenced three men to death on Sunday after finding them guilty of involvement in the deadly church attack.
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