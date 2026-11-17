Pakistan Calls for Greater Trust to Strengthen Regional Cooperation
(MENAFN) Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar emphasized Monday that building trust and mutual confidence among countries is essential to expanding regional connectivity and strengthening economic cooperation.
Dar made the remarks while addressing the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a regional grouping that brings together countries across Eurasia.
The two-day ministerial gathering began Sunday in Islamabad, following a preliminary meeting of senior officials tasked with preparing the agenda and drafting the Islamabad Communique. The document is expected to outline member states' shared priorities and commitments toward deeper regional collaboration.
The 30th edition of the meeting brings together foreign ministers and delegation leaders representing all 10 ECO member countries, alongside officials from the organization's secretariat and affiliated institutions.
"Regional connectivity rests on more than the routes that link us. It depends upon trust between states and confidence that international commitments will be honored," Dar said while addressing the meeting.
He warned that unresolved disagreements and failures to meet international commitments could undermine relations between countries and obstruct economic development.
"Unresolved disputes and the non-fulfillment of international obligations can erode that trust and impede economic progress,” he added.
Dar further highlighted the importance of maintaining secure and stable conditions to support long-term economic partnerships across the region, describing these principles as fundamental to Pakistan's wider strategy for improving regional connectivity.
Dar made the remarks while addressing the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a regional grouping that brings together countries across Eurasia.
The two-day ministerial gathering began Sunday in Islamabad, following a preliminary meeting of senior officials tasked with preparing the agenda and drafting the Islamabad Communique. The document is expected to outline member states' shared priorities and commitments toward deeper regional collaboration.
The 30th edition of the meeting brings together foreign ministers and delegation leaders representing all 10 ECO member countries, alongside officials from the organization's secretariat and affiliated institutions.
"Regional connectivity rests on more than the routes that link us. It depends upon trust between states and confidence that international commitments will be honored," Dar said while addressing the meeting.
He warned that unresolved disagreements and failures to meet international commitments could undermine relations between countries and obstruct economic development.
"Unresolved disputes and the non-fulfillment of international obligations can erode that trust and impede economic progress,” he added.
Dar further highlighted the importance of maintaining secure and stable conditions to support long-term economic partnerships across the region, describing these principles as fundamental to Pakistan's wider strategy for improving regional connectivity.
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