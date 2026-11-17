Vance: Reindustrializing, Not War, Is How to Beat China
(MENAFN) US Vice President JD Vance argued Monday that Washington can best confront China by rebuilding American factories and guarding critical technology, not by threatening military action. He made the case in an interview with Fox News, defending President Donald Trump’s approach.
Vance said the US should prioritize domestic manufacturing and cut its reliance on supply chains controlled by Beijing, rather than risk needless military escalation.
“The way to be tough on China is not to saber rattle and start a war with the country, it’s to reindustrialize the United States of America,” he said.
He contended that decades of US economic and industrial policy handed China major leverage over American supply chains, including food, medicine and technology.
“When another country controls your food, your medicine, your technology industry, that is how they control the United States of America,” he said.
According to Vance, Trump’s strategy pairs diplomatic engagement with a push to expand domestic production and strengthen American economic independence.
He also defended Trump’s relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying Xi respects the US leader because he sees him as “somebody who’s actually tough and smart.”
Vance described the approach as a success.
“What Donald Trump’s tough on China policy has been is make Americans control more of our own stuff,” Vance said.
The vice president also took up concerns that advanced American semiconductor technology could reach China through third countries, a worry tied to Nvidia and its former CEO Jensen Huang.
Pressed on businesswoman Alice Huang, whom some reports have described as a possible Chinese intelligence asset, Vance said whether she was a spy was not the central issue.
“I don’t know, and he doesn’t know whether this woman was a spy or not. But that actually is not the main issue. The main issue is we need to reindustrialize the country and protect our critical technology and our critical infrastructure,” he said.
The discussion also centered on fears that advanced Nvidia chips could be routed to China through intermediary countries, potentially bypassing US export restrictions.
Asked whether he worried that third countries could obtain American technology and pass it on to Beijing, Vance acknowledged the risk.
“Certainly I’m concerned about it. It’s our job to be concerned about this stuff,” he said.
He said some companies set up operations in third countries to get around American export controls and hide their business ties to China.
“So we have these export controls, and then there are all kinds of companies that are set up to try to run around those export controls to try to hide from the fact that they’re actually working with the PRC (People’s Republic of China). So that’s just something we have to stay on top of,” Vance said.
Vance said the US should prioritize domestic manufacturing and cut its reliance on supply chains controlled by Beijing, rather than risk needless military escalation.
“The way to be tough on China is not to saber rattle and start a war with the country, it’s to reindustrialize the United States of America,” he said.
He contended that decades of US economic and industrial policy handed China major leverage over American supply chains, including food, medicine and technology.
“When another country controls your food, your medicine, your technology industry, that is how they control the United States of America,” he said.
According to Vance, Trump’s strategy pairs diplomatic engagement with a push to expand domestic production and strengthen American economic independence.
He also defended Trump’s relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying Xi respects the US leader because he sees him as “somebody who’s actually tough and smart.”
Vance described the approach as a success.
“What Donald Trump’s tough on China policy has been is make Americans control more of our own stuff,” Vance said.
The vice president also took up concerns that advanced American semiconductor technology could reach China through third countries, a worry tied to Nvidia and its former CEO Jensen Huang.
Pressed on businesswoman Alice Huang, whom some reports have described as a possible Chinese intelligence asset, Vance said whether she was a spy was not the central issue.
“I don’t know, and he doesn’t know whether this woman was a spy or not. But that actually is not the main issue. The main issue is we need to reindustrialize the country and protect our critical technology and our critical infrastructure,” he said.
The discussion also centered on fears that advanced Nvidia chips could be routed to China through intermediary countries, potentially bypassing US export restrictions.
Asked whether he worried that third countries could obtain American technology and pass it on to Beijing, Vance acknowledged the risk.
“Certainly I’m concerned about it. It’s our job to be concerned about this stuff,” he said.
He said some companies set up operations in third countries to get around American export controls and hide their business ties to China.
“So we have these export controls, and then there are all kinds of companies that are set up to try to run around those export controls to try to hide from the fact that they’re actually working with the PRC (People’s Republic of China). So that’s just something we have to stay on top of,” Vance said.
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