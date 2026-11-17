Russian, Ukrainian Forces Exchange Blame After Deadly Overnight Strikes
(MENAFN) At least three people lost their lives as Moscow and Kyiv traded accusations Monday over a series of overnight aerial attacks that caused casualties and damage across several Ukrainian regions.
In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Telegram that Russian strikes damaged multiple high-rise residential buildings in the city of Dnipro, killing one person and leaving 10 others injured.
"All the injured have been hospitalized. Two men, aged 26 and 47, are in serious condition," Hanzha said.
Meanwhile, acting Zaporizhzhia Gov. Mykhailo Semikin confirmed another fatality and two injuries following a Russian attack in the region. He said the strike hit an infrastructure site, triggering a fire that engulfed a vehicle.
In the Vinnytsia region, Gov. Nataliya Zabolotna initially announced that a major industrial installation had come under attack, with no casualties reported. She subsequently confirmed damage to energy infrastructure but did not provide additional information about the affected sites.
Separately, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported a fire at warehouse facilities belonging to a local company. The incident also resulted in damage to four privately owned residential properties.
Authorities in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions likewise reported damage to infrastructure. Two people were injured in Odesa, according to local officials.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 131 of the 158 Russian drones launched during the overnight assault.
In Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Gov. Oleksandr Hanzha reported on Telegram that Russian strikes damaged multiple high-rise residential buildings in the city of Dnipro, killing one person and leaving 10 others injured.
"All the injured have been hospitalized. Two men, aged 26 and 47, are in serious condition," Hanzha said.
Meanwhile, acting Zaporizhzhia Gov. Mykhailo Semikin confirmed another fatality and two injuries following a Russian attack in the region. He said the strike hit an infrastructure site, triggering a fire that engulfed a vehicle.
In the Vinnytsia region, Gov. Nataliya Zabolotna initially announced that a major industrial installation had come under attack, with no casualties reported. She subsequently confirmed damage to energy infrastructure but did not provide additional information about the affected sites.
Separately, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported a fire at warehouse facilities belonging to a local company. The incident also resulted in damage to four privately owned residential properties.
Authorities in the Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Odesa regions likewise reported damage to infrastructure. Two people were injured in Odesa, according to local officials.
Ukraine's Air Force said its air defenses intercepted or destroyed 131 of the 158 Russian drones launched during the overnight assault.
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