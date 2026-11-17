Beijing Highlights China, US, Russia Role in Maintaining Global Stability
(MENAFN) China said Monday that Beijing, Washington and Moscow carry an “important responsibility” for preserving international peace and stability, as preparations continue for an unprecedented meeting bringing together the leaders of the three countries later this week.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to welcome US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the trilateral gathering.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described the upcoming event as a historic occasion, stating: “This will be the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US heads of state,”
The discussions will take place alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which brings together 21 economies and is being hosted by China this year.
Mao said the three presidents are expected to discuss major international issues, particularly efforts to protect global peace and strengthen strategic stability in relations among major powers.
“The three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major country relations, which is of groundbreaking significance,” Mao told reporters in Beijing.
She also pointed to the historical ties between the three nations, noting that all are founding members of the United Nations and hold permanent seats on its Security Council.
“The three countries fought side by side to win the world anti-fascist war,” she said.
Mao added that growing international challenges make cooperation among the three powers particularly important.
“Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder an important responsibility to work together in addressing global challenges and promoting world peace and stability,” Mao said.
Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to welcome US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in the Chinese city of Shenzhen for the trilateral gathering.
China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described the upcoming event as a historic occasion, stating: “This will be the first-ever face-to-face meeting between the Chinese, Russian and US heads of state,”
The discussions will take place alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which brings together 21 economies and is being hosted by China this year.
Mao said the three presidents are expected to discuss major international issues, particularly efforts to protect global peace and strengthen strategic stability in relations among major powers.
“The three presidents will have an in-depth exchange of views on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major country relations, which is of groundbreaking significance,” Mao told reporters in Beijing.
She also pointed to the historical ties between the three nations, noting that all are founding members of the United Nations and hold permanent seats on its Security Council.
“The three countries fought side by side to win the world anti-fascist war,” she said.
Mao added that growing international challenges make cooperation among the three powers particularly important.
“Under the current circumstances, the three countries shoulder an important responsibility to work together in addressing global challenges and promoting world peace and stability,” Mao said.
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